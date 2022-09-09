Read full article on original website
Gowns for Girls offers free dresses in time for homecoming dance
Stephanie Brown, who operates the Gowns for Girls nonprofit, said she has more than 600 dresses ready to give to girls in the Tampa Bay area. The middle school teacher started the organization after noticing that one of her students was unable to afford a dress for a school dance and then she knew there must be an even greater unmet need across the region. Girls who are interested in getting a free dress can find the pop-up boutique located at The Regent in Riverview on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 8.
5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure in Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were rushed to an area hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to “significantly high levels of carbon monoxide,” according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Authorities said a car parked in the garage of a home near the intersection of Sugar...
Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi wins ‘best new roller coaster’ award
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Iron Gwazi” roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has won the “best new roller coaster” Golden Ticket Award, presented by Amusement Today. According to the theme park, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster received...
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident began early Monday morning when the owner of a 2021 Mazda CX5 SUV discovered his car had been stolen from a location in Orlando.
