Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wajr.com

Big Daddy Guns plans Morgantown press event Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We could learn about the future of Big Daddy Guns in the area Wednesday when it holds a press conference in Morgantown. The event will be held at Defense In Depth with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the press conference starting at 6:30 p.m. Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
Florida State
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
wajr.com

Drug complaint in Fairmont leads to cash, marijuana and loaded gun

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An investigation into drug complaint in Fairmont yielded a large quantity of marijuana and one arrest, according to the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Trooper went to the home on Field Street Thursday and were given permission to search by the resident,...
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?

Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
Person
Logan Williams
wajr.com

Flegal Dam and Reservoir recreation contract now pending MUB approval

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An agreement for recreational facilities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir has been approved by Morgantown city council and will now go before the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB). After nearly 18 months of negotiations City Manager Kim Haws said several important concerns from the city, Board...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Guns#Big Daddy#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Hardy World Llc#Protect Morgantown#Morgantown City Council
WDTV

Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

WVU continues to expand nurse training options statewide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sixty WVU nursing students began the quest for a professional degree with the pledge ceremony in recent days as efforts are underway statewide to increase nursing graduate numbers. WVU School of Nursing Dean Tara Hulsey said during the ceremony students formally commit to honesty, confidentiality and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Starbucks
voiceofmotown.com

Talks Inside the West Virginia Athletic Department Heating Up

Morgantown, West Virginia – Talks within the West Virginia Athletic Department have intensified as the top brass tries to clean up the mess after the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start since 1979. While much of the attention and blame from fans has been placed on head coach Neal Brown,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

