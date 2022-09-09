Read full article on original website
Defense in Depth to host Big Daddy Guns for Wednesday announcement
MORGANTOWN — We now know Big Daddy Guns is not coming to The Deck, but is the firearms retailer still coming to Monongalia County? Defense in Depth will play host Wednesday as the book. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
Big Daddy Guns plans Morgantown press event Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We could learn about the future of Big Daddy Guns in the area Wednesday when it holds a press conference in Morgantown. The event will be held at Defense In Depth with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the press conference starting at 6:30 p.m. Big...
Two murders solved during Murder Mystery Weekend
Murder and Merriment held a "Murder Mystery Weekend" on Sept. 10 and 11 at Stonewall Resort.
Drug complaint in Fairmont leads to cash, marijuana and loaded gun
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An investigation into drug complaint in Fairmont yielded a large quantity of marijuana and one arrest, according to the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Trooper went to the home on Field Street Thursday and were given permission to search by the resident,...
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Man charged with murder among 25 indicted in Taylor County
Just over two dozen people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Taylor County in September, including a man who was charged with murder last month after another man was found dead from three gunshots in a Grafton home.
After Big Daddy Guns’ exit, Starbucks announces it will open on University Ave
Starbucks will open in "The Deck" on University Avenue later this year, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Monday.
Hurricane-Spring Valley leads the list of Class AAA contests in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the best Class AAA matchups on the scoreboard in the fourth week of the high school football season. No. 1 Martinsburg, No. 2 Spring Valley and No. 3 Hurricane will take the field in highly-anticipated contests.
Flegal Dam and Reservoir recreation contract now pending MUB approval
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An agreement for recreational facilities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir has been approved by Morgantown city council and will now go before the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB). After nearly 18 months of negotiations City Manager Kim Haws said several important concerns from the city, Board...
Chris Haddox, Lisa Giuliani to appear at Artist After Hours
Singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani will be making an appearance at the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County's Artist After Hours event on Sept. 15.
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
WVU continues to expand nurse training options statewide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sixty WVU nursing students began the quest for a professional degree with the pledge ceremony in recent days as efforts are underway statewide to increase nursing graduate numbers. WVU School of Nursing Dean Tara Hulsey said during the ceremony students formally commit to honesty, confidentiality and...
Talks Inside the West Virginia Athletic Department Heating Up
Morgantown, West Virginia – Talks within the West Virginia Athletic Department have intensified as the top brass tries to clean up the mess after the Mountaineers’ first 0-2 start since 1979. While much of the attention and blame from fans has been placed on head coach Neal Brown,...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Fairmont man facing drug charges after witness hears suspicious call
West Virginia State Troopers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on a Fairmont man outside a Morgantown complex Saturday after they were called to a report of suspicious activity. Sgt. Wil. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Man charged after troopers find ‘large quantity’ of marijuana at Fairmont home
A man has been charged after troopers located "a large quantity" of marijuana while responding to a drug complaint at a Fairmont residence.
