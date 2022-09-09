Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Austin Dean optioned to Triple-A Monday by Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are shaking things up, calling up left-handed hitter Willie Calhoun to the bigs. As a result, Dean will head to Triple-A. In 9 plate appearances this season, Dean has a .375 batting average with an .819...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in Rays' lineup Monday
The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Christian Bethancourt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt will take the evening off while Francisco Mejia takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Blue Jays. Bethancourt has posted career-bests in most hitting categories this year,...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Tyler Naquin in lineup Monday for New York
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Naquin for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Toro will take over second base after Adam Frazier was held on the bench versus Atlanta's southpaw Max Fried. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Ben Gamel hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gamel will man left field after Greg Allen was rested on the road versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Cessa, Gamel's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel sitting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will move to the bench on Sunday with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop. Newman will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Newman for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at second base on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 11.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Comments / 0