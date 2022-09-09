ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead. “What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling. It spans both doors of the station...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self. In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Outfitting Aces fans comes down to creative, logistical processes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s one of the biggest hot spots at Greater Nevada field: The team shop - Jennifer Liebler’s sanctuary. “I watch what the customers do when they come in and see where they go, and what they buy,” Liebler said. That’s the first step...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Charlie Palmer Steak Reno Brings Iconic Event The Beefsteak West

RENO, Nev. (Sept. 2, 2022) – The iconic DC event makes its way west for the first annual The Beefsteak at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR). The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Reno Ballroom. The original...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Learn CPR and first aid through text messaging

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new resource that is providing a learning opportunity all through your phone. Txtomony has rolled out a chatbot called Aiden to teach the fundamentals of CPR and First Aid response. By sending over messages, video tutorials, and quizzes, Aiden allows busy families to...
TECHNOLOGY
Person
St. Mary
KOLO TV Reno

Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City homes selected for nonprofit work

Two homes in Carson City will be getting help in September and October from a national nonprofit that focuses on safe and healthy housing. Rebuilding Together has partnered with Berkshire Hathaway to provide volunteers to assist a homeowner on Double Tree Lane this month. In October, Lowe’s is providing financial support and employee manpower to paint a home off Mountain Street.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo

Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced

Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

O'Brien Middle School the latest WCSD campus to modernize thanks to 2016 ballot initiative

This opinion column was submitted by Adam Searcy, chief operating officer of the Washoe County School District; and Kevin Kemner, associate AIA with TSK Architects. Reno is buzzing nowadays, and with that buzz comes a high demand for our Northern Nevada communities to keep up with the rush. No inhabitable area is complete without infrastructure; the very basics such as hospitals, schools, fire and police houses not only create a city, but a community for the ones who settle in to call it home. ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

