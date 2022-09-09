Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
KOLO TV Reno
New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead. “What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling. It spans both doors of the station...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self. In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.
KOLO TV Reno
Outfitting Aces fans comes down to creative, logistical processes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s one of the biggest hot spots at Greater Nevada field: The team shop - Jennifer Liebler’s sanctuary. “I watch what the customers do when they come in and see where they go, and what they buy,” Liebler said. That’s the first step...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
nevadabusiness.com
Charlie Palmer Steak Reno Brings Iconic Event The Beefsteak West
RENO, Nev. (Sept. 2, 2022) – The iconic DC event makes its way west for the first annual The Beefsteak at Charlie Palmer Steak Reno at Grand Sierra Resort (GSR). The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Reno Ballroom. The original...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves continue to affect many in our region, the Washoe County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare. September is National Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create escape plans, go-bags and make arrangements for pet care. “It’s not...
KOLO TV Reno
Learn CPR and first aid through text messaging
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new resource that is providing a learning opportunity all through your phone. Txtomony has rolled out a chatbot called Aiden to teach the fundamentals of CPR and First Aid response. By sending over messages, video tutorials, and quizzes, Aiden allows busy families to...
KOLO TV Reno
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade. Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked...
nevadabusiness.com
Roper’s Heating and Air Conditioning Donates 56 Fans to Carson City Senior Center
CARSON CITY, Nev. – While the summer heat rages on, Roper’s Heating and Air Conditioning continues to deliver. Dropping an additional 56 fans to the Carson City Senior Center as part of Roper’s continued participation in the KOLOCares Fan Drive, this latest donation brings Roper’s total contribution to 189 fans donated this summer.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City homes selected for nonprofit work
Two homes in Carson City will be getting help in September and October from a national nonprofit that focuses on safe and healthy housing. Rebuilding Together has partnered with Berkshire Hathaway to provide volunteers to assist a homeowner on Double Tree Lane this month. In October, Lowe’s is providing financial support and employee manpower to paint a home off Mountain Street.
No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo
Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
Reno-Sparks air quality in unhealthy range, no WCSD cancellations announced
Air quality readings in Reno-Sparks hovered on the edge between unhealthy and very unhealthy status on Monday morning, but the readings were still below the threshold to cancel in-person classes for the Washoe County School District. The index reading of 196 in both Reno and Sparks at 6 a.m. was just a few points shy of a very unhealthy reading as smoke continues to roll into the region from the Mosquito Fire west of Lake TAhoe. ...
mynews4.com
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
KOLO TV Reno
Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
O'Brien Middle School the latest WCSD campus to modernize thanks to 2016 ballot initiative
This opinion column was submitted by Adam Searcy, chief operating officer of the Washoe County School District; and Kevin Kemner, associate AIA with TSK Architects. Reno is buzzing nowadays, and with that buzz comes a high demand for our Northern Nevada communities to keep up with the rush. No inhabitable area is complete without infrastructure; the very basics such as hospitals, schools, fire and police houses not only create a city, but a community for the ones who settle in to call it home. ...
