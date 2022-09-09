Read full article on original website
Healthier Hawaii: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, especially kids and their families, but with new research and technology, many forms of pediatric cancer are curable. Dr. Wade Kyono is a pediatric oncologist with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. He...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Mahalo Tour 2022: There's no shortage of dining options at Maui's Grand Wailea.
Dr. Wade Kyono, a pediatric oncologist at Kapiolani Medical Center explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned. The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill. Mahalo Tour 2022: Virtual reality in...
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen
You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,343 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 1,215 cases and 11 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes
AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of his office and gave him notice that he would be terminated in 10 days. Meet the ‘weed eaters’: Urban foragers on a mission to diversify your...
After fighting the battle of his life, the force is strong with this young Jedi from Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a galaxy not so far away, a young Jedi can be found on Kauai. Even though 8-year-old Atlas Lester embraces the force, the power of the dark side can sometimes take over. “It was huge, so we got the news that day,” said his mother, Kaui...
Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, a Hawaii doctor makes the long trek to Papua New Guinea. He brings supplies to communities out there and he gets something valuable in return. Dr. James Ham is the founder of Water Hands Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in Papua New Guinea...
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Health Academy at Kapaa High School
Mahalo Tour 2022: Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of service to Hawaii. Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of providing service to Hawaii. Daniel Chun, community and public relations director, explains the company's initiatives. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kenji Burger. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Kenji Burger is a really fast growing...
PODCAST: A Hawaii recording artist’s journey from ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Johnson Enos was in high school when he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living. As a theater student, he enjoyed listening to musicals like “West Side Story” and influential composers like Stephen Sondheim. But he credits Teddy Randazzo, a famed songwriter in...
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 14, 2022)
The fire left an elderly patient dead and paramedic critically injured. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 14, 2022) Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Your...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes. More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Hawaii...
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms...
