Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. A cancer diagnosis is scary for anyone, especially kids and their families, but with new research and technology, many forms of pediatric cancer are curable. Dr. Wade Kyono is a pediatric oncologist with Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. He...
HONOLULU, HI
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen

You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,343 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 1,215 cases and 11 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
Just how diverse is Hawaii? There’s a list for that.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that. According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022. Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic,...
Mahalo Tour 2022: Health Academy at Kapaa High School

Mahalo Tour 2022: Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of service to Hawaii. Alaska Airlines celebrates 15 years of providing service to Hawaii. Daniel Chun, community and public relations director, explains the company's initiatives. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kenji Burger. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Kenji Burger is a really fast growing...
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 14, 2022)

The fire left an elderly patient dead and paramedic critically injured. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 14, 2022) Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Your...
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen

Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes. More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Hawaii...
Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes

Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms...
