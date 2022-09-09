Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean optioned to Triple-A Monday by Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are shaking things up, calling up left-handed hitter Willie Calhoun to the bigs. As a result, Dean will head to Triple-A. In 9 plate appearances this season, Dean has a .375 batting average with an .819...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/13/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh in Tuesday's first game versus Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is batting ninth in Tuesday's first contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman will start at catcher after Jason Delay was benched on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus Reds' righty Luis Cessa, our models project Heineman to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf starting for Mets Sunday
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Ruf is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Ruf for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick starting Monday
The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and handle centerfield duties Monday while Mauricio Dubon takes a seat. Our models have McCormick scoring 9.4 fantasy points against the Tigers this evening. He has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Max Kepler (hip) in lineup for Minnesota on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Kepler is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Kepler for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson in lineup for San Francisco Monday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Pederson is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Pederson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Wander Franco batting second in Rays' Tuesday Game 1 contest
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is starting in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Franco will operate the shortstop role after Taylor Walls was shifted to second base, Jonathan Aranda was moved to first, and Ji-Man Choi was benched. In an opportunity against Julian Merryweather, Franco's...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean in Giants' lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dean is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Dean for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk will move to the bench on Sunday with Charlie Blackmon starting at designated hitter. Blackmon will bat fourth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 11.1 FanDuel...
