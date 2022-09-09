John Harold Stuker passed away on August 21, 2022, from complications from a heart attack. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. John Harold Stuker (Jack) was born to John Will and Fay Lois Stuker in Havre, MT. He was premature and joked that his birth was the one and only time he was early. He was raised on the family cattle ranch north of Chinook, MT, and he continued to be a rancher all his life, in addition to other professions. John was the second of seven children. He has an older sister, Jeri-Ann, two younger brothers, Ken and Richard, and three younger sisters, Ruth, Marion and Leslie.

CHINOOK, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO