John Harold Stuker
John Harold Stuker passed away on August 21, 2022, from complications from a heart attack. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. John Harold Stuker (Jack) was born to John Will and Fay Lois Stuker in Havre, MT. He was premature and joked that his birth was the one and only time he was early. He was raised on the family cattle ranch north of Chinook, MT, and he continued to be a rancher all his life, in addition to other professions. John was the second of seven children. He has an older sister, Jeri-Ann, two younger brothers, Ken and Richard, and three younger sisters, Ruth, Marion and Leslie.
Eagle Creek Fire in Beaver Creek area estimated to be 8,500 acres large
HAVRE, Mont. - A fire estimated to be 8,500 acres large is burning in the Beaver Creek area in the Bear Paw Mountains south of Havre. The Eagle Creek Fire is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management, State and Tribal Lands. According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources...
Latest on Fire Burning in the Baldy Mountains
HILL COUNTY (NMB) On Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa Cree Tribal Resources Department Facebook page at around 3PM reported a wildland fire in the Eagle Creek area on the Beaver Creek side of the mountains. Initial reports stated the the fire was in the Baldy Mountains south of the Ski Bowl...
Thursday Night Update on Fire with Acreage Total and Containment
HILL COUNTY (NMB) On Wednesday afternoon the Chippewa Cree Tribal Resources Department Facebook page at around 3PM reported a wildland fire in the Eagle Creek area on the Beaver Creek side of the mountains. Initial reports stated the the fire was in the Baldy Mountains south of the Ski Bowl...
Teen reported missing after not returning home Wednesday night
HARLEM, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing after she did not return home Wednesday night. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says Cassidy Shambo was supposed to go to the residence she has been staying at in Harlem after school. Cassidy reportedly has recently been wanting...
