Fairfield Sun Times
Hunting season underway; fire restrictions remain in place in Cascade County
The following is a press release from Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services via Facebook:. As hunting season roles around and we all want to go out and enjoy our county, this is a reminder that Cascade County remains under STAGE ONE FIRE RESTRICTIONS. Please see the press release below. STAY FIRE WISE CASCADE COUNTY!
Fairfield Sun Times
Eagle Pride Will Host Tailgate Party After Homecoming Parade
This Friday, the 16th, Eagle Pride will be hosting their Fairfield Homecoming Tailgate Party. Sponsored by First Bank of Montana in Fairfield, the ‘cue will be served starting at 5:00 p.m. According to Amy Oakley, with First Bank of Montana, the barbecue is sourced locally, with the meat, rolls,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Marion Paulsen
Longtime Dutton resident Marion Paulsen, 102, passed away at her son’s home in Woodinville, WA on August 29, 2022. At 102, she was actively walking outside of the home up until the last few weeks of her life. She is survived by her son, Marcus (Dawn) Ulland of Woodinville,...
Another new apartment complex is in the works for Great Falls
The new complex is slated to be built on the currently empty lot along Second Avenue North just east of 38th Street.
Carnival gets underway in Great Falls
There will be a carnival in Great Falls starting on Thursday, September 8, and running through Sunday, September 11
Fairfield Sun Times
Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
