ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Eagle Pride Will Host Tailgate Party After Homecoming Parade

This Friday, the 16th, Eagle Pride will be hosting their Fairfield Homecoming Tailgate Party. Sponsored by First Bank of Montana in Fairfield, the ‘cue will be served starting at 5:00 p.m. According to Amy Oakley, with First Bank of Montana, the barbecue is sourced locally, with the meat, rolls,...
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Marion Paulsen

Longtime Dutton resident Marion Paulsen, 102, passed away at her son’s home in Woodinville, WA on August 29, 2022. At 102, she was actively walking outside of the home up until the last few weeks of her life. She is survived by her son, Marcus (Dawn) Ulland of Woodinville,...
DUTTON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Grizzly bear euthanized after killing livestock near Choteau

CHOTEAU, Mont. - A male grizzly bear was euthanized Friday after confirmation it was killing livestock in the Rocky Mountain Front north of Choteau. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture received approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) prior to the euthanization. A...
CHOTEAU, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy