5280.com
How a Single Chairlift Could Help Revitalize a Southern Colorado Economy
Nestled into Huerfano County’s Spanish Peaks, almost 80 miles southwest of Pueblo, sits Cuchara Mountain Park, a 47-acre plot at the base of the former Panadero Ski Area. Established in 2017, the Huerfano County–owned park is a mix of open slopes and forested areas with hiking trails flanked by Douglas firs, fiddlehead ferns, and some of Colorado’s tallest aspens. Humble Baker Creek winds through the park’s lower section, past a small day lodge, a kids’ climbing structure, and a mini golf course.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove Had “a Different Vibe”
‘Political Pollution’ of Country Music Festival Alarmed Some Guests. Sources have reported that the Friday night ambiance at the Sept. 2-4 Seven Peaks Music Festival, this year held in Villa Grove, had instances of right-wing demonstrators on the Live Nation grounds and a political overtone that it had never had before. The concert was shut down earlier than scheduled on Friday night. But according to law enforcement, the official reason for the early closure wasn’t politics or violence, it was lightning.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Century MHP homeowners final vote Sept 21
ALAMOSA – The clock is ticking on the Nov. 1 deadline by which time a bid has to be on the table to buy Century Mobile Home Park, should the 104 homeowners residing there – many who have lived in the park for years – vote to take their future in their own hands.
5280.com
Road-Trip Restaurant: The Friar’s Fork in Alamosa
After huffing your way to the top of (and rolling back down) the sun-soaked Great Sand Dunes near Alamosa, you’ll likely be ravenously hungry. Thankfully, there are dozens of options for cheesy, chile-smothered Mexican dishes in the surrounding San Luis Valley. But maybe you feel like you’ve earned something a bit more refined, a little unexpected, and with a killer cocktail to boot. Until recently, you were kind of out of luck.
KKTV
SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday. The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.
Alamosa Valley Courier
One man dead after AVSAR rescue team recovers body from Blanca Peak
HUERFANO COUNTY — One man is dead after falling during a hike near Blanca Peak in Huerfano County. Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue were called to an area just past the Alamosa County line in Huerfano County on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from Justin Seagren who had reportedly fallen while descending from Blanca Peak.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
