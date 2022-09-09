Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Councilor Jordan Hess, left, walks over to embrace opponent and Councilor Mike Nugent after both sought to be appointed mayor. Hess will serve through 2023. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) After many deadlocked votes and an emotional concession speech, the Missoula City Council voted late Monday to appoint Councilman Jordan Hess...
The Russell Smith Federal Courthouse. (Tommy Martino, for the Daily Montanan) If a judge orders a criminal defendant to test for drugs as a condition of being released from jail, who should pay for the service?. Should the county pay? The state? Should the defendant?. What if the person doesn’t...
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor. The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th. The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to...
MISSOULA, Mont. - The NIH All of Us" research tour is making a stop here in the treasure state in their mission to collect more health-related data, especially in those under-represented communities. They're doing this by inviting everyone to come out for a free screening to share their information. Tour...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City Council is preparing to select its next mayor after long-time Mayor John Engen passed away in August. Six applicants were interviewed last week. City council will move forward with nominations from that pool at Monday's meeting. Those candidates are Jacob Elder, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice,...
