Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth II's coffin every step of final journey
Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin returns to London
Grey skies and rain greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was brought back to London on a military transport plane on Tuesday, before Britain says a final farewell to its longest-serving monarch. - Crowds - Britain is in 10 days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, who was the constant in national life for seven decades.
U.K.・
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0