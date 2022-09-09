ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

State police: Terryville man charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash in Waterbury

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A Terryville man was charged with a DUI and evading after a hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Thursday night, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troop A of the State Police was notified of a crash on Route 8 north near Exit 36 in Waterbury around 10:15 p.m. According to state police, a Subaru Impreza driven by Michael Caiazzo, 39, swerved from the left lane into the right lane of Route 8 and struck a Honda CRV driven by a Waterbury man. Caiazzo then continued driving north and exited the highway via Exit 36, according to the accident report.

A witness provided troopers with a description of the car. Troopers were able to locate the vehicle shortly after on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.

Police identified Caiazzo as the driver of the vehicle during the investigation into the crash. The accident report said troopers noticed Caiazzo had glossy, bloodshot eyes and there was a strong alcoholic odor coming from his breath. He was transported to Troop A for processing and declined to take a field sobriety test, police said.

The man driving the Honda sustained minor injuries in the crash but declined transport to the hospital, according to the accident report.

Caiazzo was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, evading a motor vehicle accident, failure to maintain proper lane and interfering with a police officer.

He was held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.

