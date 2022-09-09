Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
wlds.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Benld in Connection to Suspect Car from Springfield Double Homicide Held on Unrelated Charge
A man arrested by Gillespie Police in Benld this morning in a vehicle connected to the double homicide in Springfield from yesterday is being held in Sangamon County on an unrelated charge. WAND-TV has identified the arrested man as 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. of Springfield. Crites initially...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
wlds.com
No One Injured In Two Vehicle Crash Near Bluff Springs
No one was injured when two vehicles collided on Illinois Route 125 near Bluff Springs yesterday evening. Illinois State Police reports indicate that two vehicles were traveling westbound on Illinois Route 125 nearing Arenz Lane in the vicinity of Bluff Springs. One vehicle stopped in the roadway and attempted to turn into their private drive. ISP says the vehicle traveling behind did not see the vehicle in front had stopped to turn and rear-ended the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
BREAKING: Springfield Double Homicide Suspect Vehicle Located in Benld
The suspect vehicle being sought in connection to a double homicide in Springfield yesterday has been located in southern Macoupin County. WMAY in Springfield reports that the vehicle was located in Benld with a male subject inside, who was taken into custody without incident by the Gillespie Police Department. According...
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
wlds.com
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104
The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
WAND TV
Murdered Springfield couple identified, suspect in custody on unrelated charge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the murders of a Springfield couple, but he is facing an unrelated charge. A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning. The coroner said John Norgaard, 67, of Springfield and his wife Gloria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
wlds.com
Repairs to Anna, West Streets to Begin Soon
The Jacksonville City Council passed several measures aimed at improving city streets last night. A number of items under utility and planning and public works were approved during the council’s regular meeting Monday night. Among those were resolutions approving a preliminary engineering services agreement with Hutchinson Engineering of Jacksonville for the South Main Street project.
khqa.com
Motorcyclist killed in IL Route 104 crash
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 60-year-old man from Waverly is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 104 Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m., just west of Ginder Lane. According to ISP, James W. Farmer was riding his motorcycle east on Illinois...
spotonillinois.com
Homicide Victims Identified; Man In Custody In Connection With Deaths
The victims of Sunday's double homicide in Springfield have been identified... and police have located a vehicle that may be connected to the incident, and have taken a man into custody. Coroner Jim Allmon says 67-year-old John Norgaard died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his 69-year-old... Posted in:. Places:. 01:53.
wmay.com
UPDATE: Deaths Of Two In Springfield Home Investigated As Homicides
The deaths of two people found inside a Springfield home Sunday morning are being investigated as a double homicide. A family member discovered the bodies of a husband and wife in their 60s around 8:30am Sunday and called 911. A huge police presence converged on the scene in the 500 block of Southwind Drive, at the south end of Springfield.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 10, 2022
Anthony T Gist, 29, 501 Broadway St, Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage and Resisting at 501 Broadway St. Lodged 130/263. Stacey L Mackinnon, 55, 1519 N 6th St, Disobeying Traffic Control Device at N 18th St and Oak St. PTC 143. Phillip R Meyer, 55, 318 Maiden Ln, Apt 102, Operating...
wlds.com
Faulty Sensor to Blame After Fire Alarm Causes JHS to Evacuate Monday Afternoon
Students and staff at Jacksonville High School had to evacuate the building early this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the school at approximately 1:30 pm. According to communications from District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek, fire department officials inspected the building and it was determined...
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville woman facing several drug charges after traffic stop near Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Plainville woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a silver 2001 Honda car. After...
Comments / 1