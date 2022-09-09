Read full article on original website
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
A “Holiday Wonderland” is Coming to Five Flags Center in November
I know for a lot of people, it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas and the general atmosphere that comes with the holiday season. Five Flags Center seems to agree with the latest show they've announced!. Five Flags announced today (9/12) that Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will be...
Phoenix Theatres Has the Most Comfortable Seat(s) in Town
I can't believe I moved to Dubuque, IA six months ago and still have yet to write about Phoenix Theatres, one of two premier multiplexes in the area. Those who know me personally know I'm at the movie theater every weekend, sometimes two or three times. With that in mind,...
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
Two-Time Olympian to Speak at Dubuque’s “Evening of Light”
Dubuque's annual "Evening of Light" event always features a keynote speaker of great status. This year, however, this decorated, accomplished woman could be the biggest headliner of the event yet. Retired artistic gymnast and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 "Evening of Light." The...
Pork Tornadoes Return to Q Casino October 22nd
The Pork Tornadoes to the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8pm Wide variety of covers played by good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey and may or may not have beards. #yourgirlfriendsfavoriteband #beardpop. The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band from Cedar Falls, IA...
The Monarch’s Are Migrating; Time To Get Tagging!
For those of you that may have noticed, today, members of Dubuque County Conservation were out at the Proving Grounds in Dubuque tagging Monarch Butterflies. And if this is something that you would be interested in doing, you can! It’s a great chance to learn about one of the world’s most well-known butterflies and what makes them truly unique. In addition, volunteers and Conservation members will be catching and tagging monarchs as they migrate to their winter home in Mexico.
Not Quite Brothers Return to Q Casino November 19th
Not Quite Brothers in the Q Showroom at Q Casino Saturday, November 19, at 8pm. Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing cover band. Formed in 2018, the band quickly became known for their huge sound, eclectic setlist and ability to enhance any party. Fans of all ages agree… “it feels like I am watching the band they are covering in their heyday” and “It’s so cool to see a younger generation playing my favorite songs on stage instead of overweight boomers in cargo shorts.”
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Giveaway This Saturday
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
Professor Leaves San Francisco Behind to Run Rural Iowa Farm
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
A Fan-Favorite Band is Returning to Q Casino in October
#YourGirlfriendsFavoriteBand is returning to Q Casino on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm for a night of reimagined classics and great energy. The powerful party band known as the Pork Tornadoes will be performing at the Q Showroom next month. The "good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey, and may or may not have beards" have been incredibly popular in Dubuque and the surrounding areas ever since they hit the scene years ago.
