Manassas, VA

Manassas Mausoleum Damaged By Vandals: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago

A mausoleum was damaged by vandals in Manassas, police said.

On September 8, at around 12:45 p.m., officers arrived at the scene in the 9300 block of Center Street, where they found the back window of the mausoleum was broken, according to the Manassas City Police Department.

In addition to the window damage, marble pieces around the coffin inside, as well as part of the coffin itself, had damage, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact law enforcement at 703-257-8000.

