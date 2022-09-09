Read full article on original website
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity in his performance onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't...
Zakk Wylde Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time
Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has named his top five favorite albums of all time and a new episode of AXS TV's Stranded video series, which challenges artists to pick just a handful of records they would take with them if stranded on a desert island. The first up from Wylde,...
Ex-Metallica Bassist Ron McGovney Responds to Dave Mustaine’s ‘Alpha Male’ Claim
Original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney has responded to fellow former member Dave Mustaine's claim that he's "clearly the alpha male" of the founding members. Mustaine, the longtime leader of Megadeth, asserted as much in a recent interview when comparing his early leadership to that of Metallica's figureheads, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. (Guitarist Kirk Hammett replaced Mustaine in Metallica in 1983.)
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Dave Grohl Delivers Emotional Speech To Kick Off Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The music community is coming together today to celebrate the life and work of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, kicking off the first of two tribute shows planned for this month at Wembley Stadium in London and L.A.'s Kia Forum. The Foo Fighters took the stage at Wembley Stadium today around 11:30AM ET, appearing visibly emotional as Dave Grohl delivered a passionate speech to get the festivities started as the crowd chanted "Taylor" in the background.
Stevie Nicks Used to ‘Love Taking Care of’ Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are a close friendship outside of their work with Fleetwood Mac. Here's what Nicks said about 'taking care' of Buckingham.
Nickelback Guitarist Doesn’t Think Releasing a Heavy Song Is ‘Unusual’ for Band
Nickelback have been teasing a new song lately called "San Quentin," and based on the teasers, it's quite heavier than what many might expect from them. However, guitarist Ryan Peake doesn't seem to think that style of music is "unusual" for them, given the fact that they've played with various sounds over the years.
Study Shows ‘Hendrix’ Among USA’s Most Common Music-Inspired Baby Names
A new study has revealed the most popular baby names inspired by musicians in the United States. In an ironic twist, rapper DaBaby is not on the list, but iconic rock legend Jimi Hendrix is. Confused.com analyzed U.S. government data of the baby names officially recorded in 2021 and have...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Announces Official Autobiography ‘The Lives of Brian’
AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now. The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’
Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it. In an interview with Z93's The Morning After...
How I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe Learned to Scream
I Prevail unclean vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe is the latest metal musician to reveal exactly how he learned to scream. Vanlerberghe’s first encounter with an “extreme” metal vocal happened when he was in eighth grade. “I went from a private Catholic school and moved into a public school… not wearing uniforms, seeing kids wearing metal T-shirts… I remember making friends with this kid and he burned me Metallica’s Ride the Lightning CD. I think it was 'Trapped Under Ice' and going, ‘Holy shit!’”
2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival. Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
What Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Taught Slipknot’s Corey Taylor About Songwriting
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ Album Cover
The recording of Fleetwood Mac’s eleventh studio album, Rumours, was the stuff usually found only in the movies. During the production process for the album, there were complicated heartbreaks and affairs amongst the five band members. Additionally, an outrageous amount of cocaine and money fueled the band’s creativity, and the music itself is widely considered to be the band’s magnum opus. Rumours, consequently, is an album unlike any other. (The album also beat out Hotel California by the Eagles, Star Wars by John Williams, JT by James Taylor, and Aja by Steely Dan for the Album of the Year Grammy Award in 1977.)
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants to Mentor Young Bands With Help From ‘Big 4’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine wants to mentor young bands, with some help from The Big Four. He revealed that he sometimes thinks "how much better things would have been if we would've all tried a little bit more within The Big Four." In Mustaine's interview with Guitar World, he shares what...
Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Trent Reznor Reacts to ‘Very Touching’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.
