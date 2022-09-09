ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

fox7austin.com

Deadly shooting in Marble Falls is first homicide since October 2017

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people. It's the first homicide in Marble Falls since 2017. Police say at around 1:50 a.m. on September 13 they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive. When officers...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch

Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week. Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman followed home from bank and robbed, APD looking for suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging. The latest incident happened on September 9 at 2:25 p.m. Police say a woman had withdrawn money from the Wells Fargo bank at 10900 Research Boulevard and after the...
AUSTIN, TX
