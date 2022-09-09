Read full article on original website
Man in custody after double homicide in Marble Falls
Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police say it is the town's first homicide case since October 2017.
Austin woman arrested after Saturday stabbing in Temple
A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple.
Hays County Sheriff’s Office to expand overdose tracking efforts
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its tracking efforts in light of the recent uptick in overdoses that took the lives of four Hays CISD students in just a few months.
Deadly shooting in Marble Falls is first homicide since October 2017
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people. It's the first homicide in Marble Falls since 2017. Police say at around 1:50 a.m. on September 13 they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive. When officers...
Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch
Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
Man arrested after hit-and-run involving person in wheelchair
Austin Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run where a man in an electric wheelchair was hit and left with life-threatening injuries.
Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week. Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
Man pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated in deadly north Austin crash
A man will only spend 10 days in jail after he drove under the influence and crashed a car in May, resulting in the death of his passenger.
Pedestrian hurt after crash at Montopolis, Riverside intersection
A crash involving a pedestrian had blocked several lanes at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive in southeast Austin earlier on Monday morning.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motorcycle accident was reported in South Austin on Thursday. The officials reported that the accident happened at [..]
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
Austin Police seeking public's help in finding jugging suspects after woman was attacked
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says they need the public’s help to find two suspects who followed a woman home from a bank in Northwest Austin and then viciously assaulted her. This happened last Friday at the Wells Fargo bank on Research Boulevard near 183. APD...
Two shot and killed in Marble Falls following domestic disturbance, man in custody
The Marble Falls Police Department says two people were shot and killed early Tuesday morning following a domestic disturbance and one man is in custody. Police say they received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Cedar Drive near Ash Drive around 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene...
Woman followed home from bank and robbed, APD looking for suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging. The latest incident happened on September 9 at 2:25 p.m. Police say a woman had withdrawn money from the Wells Fargo bank at 10900 Research Boulevard and after the...
Comal ISD releases findings into alleged use of racial slurs at Hays volleyball players
The investigation found that there wasn't evidence to prove those claims were true, but that three CISD students who were not associated with those claims did use racial slurs aimed at each other. Those students are being disciplined.
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
Plano-Based Chain Restaurant Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar Opens in Round Rock
Plano-based restaurant heavily-in-Texas chain Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is opening its first Austin-area location this week. The new restaurant will be in Round Rock at 2600 North I-35 starting on Tuesday, September 13. The Texas-American menu is served for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, with dishes like goat cheese fondue, candied bacon, chicken tenders and malted waffles, burgers, croque-madames, carrot cake pancakes, and the namesake whiskey cake, a stick toffee cake with a bourbon crème anglaise, spiced pecans, and whipped cream. A garden will provide garnishes for cocktails and a whole whiskey collection.
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
