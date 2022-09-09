UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO