Perry, FL

bat123girl
3d ago

any parent that would send their child to a Christian School or leave their children alone with priest and people like that just dangerous man you can't trust them with your kids talk about grooming

JamesTheJust
2d ago

We lock up the civilians that do this yet let’s the ones in power walk away freely I say get em all where’s the Epstein island list let’s make ‘em all pay

ArcticDog&CatDoctor
3d ago

So Christian is just a word that criminals hide behind. What is it with Florida? Just Google Florida man and a bunch of crazy stuff comes up.

CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
Law & Crime

