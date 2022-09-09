ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Zack Mason Gray
3d ago

still a looser and not right for Texas. works tondestroy America. defend police and supports open borders. a country without borders is not a country.

Gene Presley
2d ago

Just ask yourself if you like the way the cities of Austin,Dallas, and Houston are run? If not, don't vote for this clown or the whole state of Texas will be like these places.

Elton Craig
2d ago

Beto old dork wants to defund the police raise your taxes open the border I believe we'll just stick with Governor Greg Abbott.

Tom Handy

O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is You

Beto O’Rourke finished his Drive For Texas in Lockhart, Texas. After seeing the latest poll results for who voters will elect for governor, he knows it is time to step up. The latest poll shows Democratic challenger O’Rourke was behind Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott by 5 points in Houston’s latest poll. Abbott has 49% support over O’Rourke’s 42% of the people that were surveyed here.
LOCKHART, TX
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
messenger-news.com

Chicago Mayor Complains as Gov. Abbott Sends Migrants to Windy City

EAST TEXAS – During a Thursday, Sept. 1 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “racist” after he sent two busloads of immigrants to Chicago. Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, as a joint operation between the Texas Department of...
CHICAGO, IL
utrgvrider.com

Texas trigger law in effect

The UTRGV community has differing views on Texas House Bill 1280, the so-called trigger law that bans almost all abortions. The state’s trigger law states that performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and a civil penalty of “not less than $100,000 for each violation.”
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo

The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE

