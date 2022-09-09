Read full article on original website
Zack Mason Gray
3d ago
still a looser and not right for Texas. works tondestroy America. defend police and supports open borders. a country without borders is not a country.
Reply(9)
69
Gene Presley
2d ago
Just ask yourself if you like the way the cities of Austin,Dallas, and Houston are run? If not, don't vote for this clown or the whole state of Texas will be like these places.
Reply
42
Elton Craig
2d ago
Beto old dork wants to defund the police raise your taxes open the border I believe we'll just stick with Governor Greg Abbott.
Reply(5)
66
Related
fox7austin.com
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate over Dan Patrick for Texas Lieutenant Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - The race for Texas Lieutenant Governor is heating up. Democratic candidate Mike Collier received two big endorsements from unlikely sources who stepped across party lines. Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley and outgoing GOP Senator Kel Seliger both endorsed Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick. Ed Espinosa, president of...
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is You
Beto O’Rourke finished his Drive For Texas in Lockhart, Texas. After seeing the latest poll results for who voters will elect for governor, he knows it is time to step up. The latest poll shows Democratic challenger O’Rourke was behind Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott by 5 points in Houston’s latest poll. Abbott has 49% support over O’Rourke’s 42% of the people that were surveyed here.
WFAA
Republicans are lining up to endorse a Democrat in the race for Lt. Gov. Is this a canary in the coal mine for the Texas GOP?
DALLAS — The landscape continues to shift in the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor. State Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) is now the latest elected Texas official to add his name to the list of prominent Republicans supporting Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick in the upcoming Nov. 8 general elections.
texasstandard.org
Why this Christian leader says Texas’ ‘In God We Trust’ sign debate is symbolic of ‘Christian nationalism’
Amanda Tyler is a Christian – a Baptist, in fact. She’s also a Texan who grew up in Austin. But she says intertwining Christianity with American values is problematic and that the Jan. 6 insurrection is an example of that. Tyler, the lead organizer of Christians Against Christian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolores Huerta, Cristela Alonzo joining Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio
The election is less than two months away.
Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott
A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
KBTX.com
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls for statewide moment of silence Sunday to honor victims of 9/11
ABILENE, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott called for all Texans to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Sunday in honor of the victims of 9/11. Abbott urged Texans to take time to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by terror attacks 21 years ago in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
messenger-news.com
Chicago Mayor Complains as Gov. Abbott Sends Migrants to Windy City
EAST TEXAS – During a Thursday, Sept. 1 news conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “racist” after he sent two busloads of immigrants to Chicago. Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star, launched in March 2021, as a joint operation between the Texas Department of...
utrgvrider.com
Texas trigger law in effect
The UTRGV community has differing views on Texas House Bill 1280, the so-called trigger law that bans almost all abortions. The state’s trigger law states that performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison and a civil penalty of “not less than $100,000 for each violation.”
KENS 5
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just 60 days away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the battle...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo
The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
KWTX
Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
KWTX
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
KVUE
Democratic candidate for one of Texas’ top jobs responds to growing GOP support
TEXAS, USA — The list of Republicans backing Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick in the race for Lieutenant Governor continues to grow, with state Senator Kel Seliger the latest to add his name. Collier thinks he knows why, and says it represents more than just some disgruntled...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Comments / 126