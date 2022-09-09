In the last couple years, Arnaldo Castillo has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the firmament of Atlanta’s pop-up scene. Through his business La Chingana, the former Minero chef served interpretations of dishes that reflected his family’s Peruvian roots, gaining scores of fans in the process. It’s entirely to the city’s benefit that we now have a venue to eat this stuff most days a week. One night recently, I sat down in the casual, modern dining room of Tio Lucho’s and enjoyed what was easily one of the best meals I’ve had all year, full of superfresh ingredients, unabashed flavors, and fun interplays of texture. I was delighted by the profound spiciness of the aji verde that blankets a very pretty tuna tiradito (pictured)—gleaming slices of raw fish decorated with little clumps of trout roe—and entranced by the causa, a creamy, cold whipped-potato appetizer that Castillo and his partner in the kitchen, Manuel Lara, offer with shrimp or fresh veggies. There was a small, perfect quinoa salad, named (like the restaurant itself) after Castillo’s father, studded with corn, aji dulce peppers, favas, beets, and radish and tossed in a peppery vinaigrette; there were two preparations of Castillo’s famous ceviches, one with fish and one with mushrooms. Nobody needed anything more to eat at this point, but we nonetheless ordered lomo saltado, a stir-fry of fork-tender beef served with french fries, onions, and a soy-based sauce. Return visits will be in order to sample literally every other item available, and then again. A concise cocktail list includes, of course, a classic pisco sour. 675 North Highland Avenue, Poncey-Highland.

