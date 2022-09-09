ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Tio Lucho’s, One Flew South, and D Boca N Boca

In the last couple years, Arnaldo Castillo has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the firmament of Atlanta’s pop-up scene. Through his business La Chingana, the former Minero chef served interpretations of dishes that reflected his family’s Peruvian roots, gaining scores of fans in the process. It’s entirely to the city’s benefit that we now have a venue to eat this stuff most days a week. One night recently, I sat down in the casual, modern dining room of Tio Lucho’s and enjoyed what was easily one of the best meals I’ve had all year, full of superfresh ingredients, unabashed flavors, and fun interplays of texture. I was delighted by the profound spiciness of the aji verde that blankets a very pretty tuna tiradito (pictured)—gleaming slices of raw fish decorated with little clumps of trout roe—and entranced by the causa, a creamy, cold whipped-potato appetizer that Castillo and his partner in the kitchen, Manuel Lara, offer with shrimp or fresh veggies. There was a small, perfect quinoa salad, named (like the restaurant itself) after Castillo’s father, studded with corn, aji dulce peppers, favas, beets, and radish and tossed in a peppery vinaigrette; there were two preparations of Castillo’s famous ceviches, one with fish and one with mushrooms. Nobody needed anything more to eat at this point, but we nonetheless ordered lomo saltado, a stir-fry of fork-tender beef served with french fries, onions, and a soy-based sauce. Return visits will be in order to sample literally every other item available, and then again. A concise cocktail list includes, of course, a classic pisco sour. 675 North Highland Avenue, Poncey-Highland.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Awaiting Ground Breaking: Old Chicago Pizza Coming to Sharpsburg

Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
SHARPSBURG, GA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Atlanta Georgia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Atlanta as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House

Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Food Drink#Heritage Golf
saportareport.com

YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
DECATUR, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Top 5 Best Foods to Eat in ATL When You're Sick

The first two weeks of college encompass a lot of new things: new classes, new people, and new sicknesses. It’s almost inevitable for students to get sick during the first few weeks of school because so much is happening at once. However, being sick at school is arguably a lot worse than when you're sick at home. It can be difficult to take care of yourself and still keep up with your busy schedule. So, to make you feel slightly better, here are my top five favorite foods to eat in Atlanta when I am sick.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
NORCROSS, GA
atlantafi.com

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply

One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show

Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy