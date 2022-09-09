There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.

MORRISON, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO