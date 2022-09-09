ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs

Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Saliva Reunite With Singer Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Saliva reunited with lead vocalist Josey Scott this week at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. The nu-metal homecoming on Sunday (Sept. 11) followed the singer's announcement that he was returning to music in earnest this spring. Scott was the original frontman in the Tennessee-based alt-metal rockers, performing with Saliva...
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy

The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed

That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival. Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
How I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe Learned to Scream

I Prevail unclean vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe is the latest metal musician to reveal exactly how he learned to scream. Vanlerberghe’s first encounter with an “extreme” metal vocal happened when he was in eighth grade. “I went from a private Catholic school and moved into a public school… not wearing uniforms, seeing kids wearing metal T-shirts… I remember making friends with this kid and he burned me Metallica’s Ride the Lightning CD. I think it was 'Trapped Under Ice' and going, ‘Holy shit!’”
Trent Reznor Reacts to ‘Very Touching’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.
Poll: What’s the Best Seether Album? – Vote Now

Are one of the most successful South African rock bands, and have been releasing albums for two decades now. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs

If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
