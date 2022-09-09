Read full article on original website
Related
Nickelback Guitarist Doesn’t Think Releasing a Heavy Song Is ‘Unusual’ for Band
Nickelback have been teasing a new song lately called "San Quentin," and based on the teasers, it's quite heavier than what many might expect from them. However, guitarist Ryan Peake doesn't seem to think that style of music is "unusual" for them, given the fact that they've played with various sounds over the years.
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
The Cult Feel Introspective Angst of ‘A Cut Inside,’ Reveal New Album Details
Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.
Saliva Reunite With Singer Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Saliva reunited with lead vocalist Josey Scott this week at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. The nu-metal homecoming on Sunday (Sept. 11) followed the singer's announcement that he was returning to music in earnest this spring. Scott was the original frontman in the Tennessee-based alt-metal rockers, performing with Saliva...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greta Van Fleet ‘Pretty Far Into’ Next Album, Will Be ‘A Little More Raw’
Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is "pretty far into" their third studio album, and that it'll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival. Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’
Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it. In an interview with Z93's The Morning After...
Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Debut Second Single, Announce ‘Once Bit Never Bored’ Debut Album
Taipei Houston are wasting no time leaving their mark on the music industry, dropping their second single of the summer (their first came in late July) and revealing the title and release date for their debut album. The band's second offering is titled "The Middle" and it comes from the Nov. 4 release of their debut album, Once Bit Never Bored.
Pop Drummer Crushes Slipknot Cover After Hearing Song Just One Time
Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!. But that doesn't keep the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study Shows ‘Hendrix’ Among USA’s Most Common Music-Inspired Baby Names
A new study has revealed the most popular baby names inspired by musicians in the United States. In an ironic twist, rapper DaBaby is not on the list, but iconic rock legend Jimi Hendrix is. Confused.com analyzed U.S. government data of the baby names officially recorded in 2021 and have...
How I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe Learned to Scream
I Prevail unclean vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe is the latest metal musician to reveal exactly how he learned to scream. Vanlerberghe’s first encounter with an “extreme” metal vocal happened when he was in eighth grade. “I went from a private Catholic school and moved into a public school… not wearing uniforms, seeing kids wearing metal T-shirts… I remember making friends with this kid and he burned me Metallica’s Ride the Lightning CD. I think it was 'Trapped Under Ice' and going, ‘Holy shit!’”
Trent Reznor Reacts to ‘Very Touching’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.
Poll: What’s the Best Seether Album? – Vote Now
Are one of the most successful South African rock bands, and have been releasing albums for two decades now. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know this week is which of their records you think is the best in our Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Shinedown’s Brent Smith Shares the Advice 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold Gave Him Early in His Career
Everyone starts as a new artist at some point, and while it may seem like Shinedown have ruled active rock radio for an eternity now, they very much had lessons to learn early on. In a new interview with Ryan Castle for the Audacy Check In, Shinedown's Brent Smith says that it was 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold that served as his mentor in the early days.
Black Veil Brides Still Feel That Fan Connection With ‘Saviour II,’ Announce New EP
Black Veil Brides are kicking off their next chapter by revisiting a feeling from the past. The band just released the new single "Saviour II," which if you're a fan of the group you'll realize is a follow-up to their early career track "Saviour." Singer Andy Biersack says, “Black Veil...
Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs
If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album. "We...
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0