Read full article on original website
Related
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change
Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
Cyanobacteria, or Blue-Green Algae, Spreading Across the U.S. — Symptoms to Look Out For
As a result of irresponsible farming practices and other pollutive human activities, blue-green algae infection cases are currently surging. Nationwide, animals and people alike are getting sick — and in some cases, facing death — from coming into contact with cyanobacteria, aka toxic algal blooms or harmful algal blooms (HABs). That's why identifying the signs and symptoms of an infection from blue-green algae is absolutely crucial, to treat it early on.
China Deploys Cloud-Seeding Planes to Provide Heat Wave Relief — How Does the Process Work?
With ongoing weather events and natural disasters related to climate change, scientists are finding more and more ways to manipulate the weather on their own. In July 2021, Dubai researchers created artificial rainstorms, and later that year, Washington University scientists worked on a lengthy process called marine cloud brightening. Now, amidst one of the worst droughts on record, China is deploying cloud-seeding planes to save their crops from the heat wave.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0