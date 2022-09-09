Read full article on original website
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Clarion County Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal...
State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
Local couple facing charges after giving teens alcohol, letting them play with loaded gun
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A California Borough couple is accused of giving liquor to 14-year-olds and letting them play with a loaded gun. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Jeremy and Trisha Jackson are facing multiple child endangerment charges. Police were called to their Pennsylvania...
Police Investigating Credit Card Scam of Nearly $7,500 in North Mahoning Township
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a credit card scam of nearly $7,500.00 in North Mahoning Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this incident occurred near Route 119 Highway North, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an...
Argument over food leads to cinder block fight in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An argument over food turned into a fist fight that led one man to smash a cinder block over another man’s head before allegedly strangling him, state police report. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called to the scene of a fight on Aug. 24 on Amber Road in Monroe Township […]
Hempfield man in clown wig carrying loaded gun arrested at Delmont Dairy Queen
Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area about 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
Herminie man accused of witness intimidation
A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
NO INJURIES IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported in a vehicle accident this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 10:22 this morning, and they dispatched Indiana Fire Department’s rescue squad and state police to 97 Sexton Road. According to scanner reports, a tri-axle truck collided with a pickup truck near Hammil’s Automotive.
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports
State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam
A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
2 local caregivers arrested, accused of beating man with disabilities with metal rod
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — “It’s sickening, it’s ridiculous. It’s one of the worst things in the world I can think about,” Lu Randall with the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania said. Randall is disturbed by the two Allegheny County caretakers that are facing charges after...
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills on Friday. Allegheny County police said 911 was notified of a shooting in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard at 7:16 p.m. According to police, the victim’s SUV was parked at...
