Indiana, PA

Comments / 1

explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges for Punxsy Woman

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Report of Trespassing in Knox Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Knox Dale Road, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trespassing around 7:06 p.m., on Thursday, September 8. The victim is a 57-year-old Brookville...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
COALPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield man in clown wig carrying loaded gun arrested at Delmont Dairy Queen

Three loaded handguns and 62 rounds of ammunition were seized from a Hempfield man Saturday after Delmont police said he took one of the weapons into the Route 66 Dairy Queen. Officers were responding to the area about 1:30 p.m. after a motorist reported an erratic driver wearing a bright yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig walk into the restaurant with a gun, Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Police took him into custody and filed charges the following day.
DELMONT, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI

Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers. Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday. Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann...
HERMINIE, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

No injuries were reported in a vehicle accident this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 10:22 this morning, and they dispatched Indiana Fire Department’s rescue squad and state police to 97 Sexton Road. According to scanner reports, a tri-axle truck collided with a pickup truck near Hammil’s Automotive.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports

State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Centerville Man out $3,400 in Social Security Scam

A Centerville man is out $3,400 after falling victim to a social security scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 67-year-old man reported the incident to troopers Tuesday afternoon. The victim told State Police he received a phone call from a person who claimed they were with the social security...
CENTERVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

