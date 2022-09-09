Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
wfft.com
Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thousands were in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday for Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nine-year-old Zeke spent the day hanging out with his friends at the Botanical Conservatory. “We’re gonna smell the smelly things and we’re gonna go down the slide and look at...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Arrest made in Fourth of July shooting, FWPD says
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Indianapolis for his role in a Fourth of July shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead, Fort Wayne police say. BACKGROUND: Coroner identifies victim in Fourth of July shooting on S Calhoun St. Police...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Junior Gets Invite To National American Miss Pageant
A Warsaw Community High School junior received an invitation to attend the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla. The invitation came after Ella Collins won the first runner-up in Academic Achievement in the National American Miss State Pageant Sept. 2-5 in Indianapolis. Collins also won the Most Recommendations Award and placed in the top 10 overall of those participating in the state pageant, placing somewhere between six and 10. She won’t know her exact placement for a couple weeks.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man faces neglect charges after son accidentally shot himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 29-year-old Dauris Anderson is facing neglect charges after his 9-year-old son shot himself in January of this year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report court documents show that on January 23 a boy told police that he found the 9-year-old lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The 9-year-old later told police that he had went into the garage to play with the gun. He had played with it before and he found it underneath the couch. He then pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the cheerleaders, but don’t forget about the marching band. At Heritage High School, the home football season began two weeks ago, and on that night the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
William Shatner coming to Butler in March
On March 12, 2023, the man who delivered many of the greatest lines and scenes in science fiction history will visit Butler University.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
fortwaynesnbc.com
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police officers are investigating after five people were stabbed early this morning. Investigators with FWPD were called to the area of Bass and Hillegas Roads. When they got there, they found two men on the side of the road who had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police say.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Bug
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bug the loveable lab is the star of this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This 4-month-old puppy is ready to share his energetic side and you can adopt him this weekend as part of Saturday’s Curly’s Pawfest Adoption Event; where you can enjoy a buffet, drinks, plenty of pets, a silent auction, and much more.
Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne prepares for busy post-Labor Day weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From craft beer festivals to dinosaurs at the zoo and everything in between, Fort Wayne and the surrounding area have a multitude of activities set for this weekend that cater to people of all ages. Here is a guide to some of the events...
WOWO News
UPDATED: Five injured in weekend stabbing, man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight Sunday. Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds after fighting outside of a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
WOWO News
United States Postal Service Hiring In Fort Wayne This Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The United States Postal Service will hold a job fair in Fort Wayne this week as USPS is looking to fill several positions. The job fair takes place on Wednesday, September 14th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Allen County Public Library at 6600 East State Boulevard.
