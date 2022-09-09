FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 29-year-old Dauris Anderson is facing neglect charges after his 9-year-old son shot himself in January of this year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report court documents show that on January 23 a boy told police that he found the 9-year-old lying on the garage floor suffering from a gunshot wound. The 9-year-old later told police that he had went into the garage to play with the gun. He had played with it before and he found it underneath the couch. He then pulled the trigger and accidentally shot himself.

