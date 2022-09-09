On September 11, 2022, at approximately 2:18 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center was notified of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 13 just south of 360th Street in Grove Township. This location is approximately 1.5 miles south of Melrose, Minnesota. The initial report was that a motorcycle went off the road and an individual was injured.

MELROSE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO