‘The Crown’ Pauses Production Out Of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II

By Scripps National Desk
 4 days ago
Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP

“The Crown” has temporarily suspended filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to Deadline.

The Netflix series “dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign.”

The show’s creator told Deadline that the series is a “love letter” to the queen. He added that the pause in filming is out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Season five of “The Crown” is scheduled to be released in November.

Three actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II in the series: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

Prince Harry Paid Tribute To The Queen In A Touching Note To ‘Granny’

Prince Harry recalled his most special moments with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a statement shared on his Archwell site on Monday. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Prince Harry said.
World Reacts To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. President Joe Biden said the queen defined an era. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” Biden said.
Prince Harry, Meghan Adopted Beagle Rescued From Breeding Plant

A beagle dog named Mamma Mia is set to be treated like royalty after a very famous couple adopted her. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently added the 7-year-old four-legged member to its family, the Beagle Freedom Project announced on its Facebook page. The Los Angeles Times reported that the...
Rainbows Appeared In London And At Windsor Castle After The Queen’s Death

A glimmer of hope appeared in the skies over England just as word of Queen Elizabeth’s death spread across the globe. An official statement from the palace, released on Thursday, announced that the long-reigning monarch was ailing and under “medical supervision.” Though she was visiting her home in Scotland at the time, Londoners began to gather at Buckingham Palace.
