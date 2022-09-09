ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Free Press

Montana’s nine-day election laws trial concludes

Throughout the past two weeks, a steady stream of witnesses have taken the stand in Yellowstone County District Court. Each spoke to the perceived pros or cons of three election administration laws passed in 2021 by the Montana Legislature — testimony that collectively addressed broader concerns about voter access and election security that lie at the heart of the case.
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Salon

Lauren Boebert caused a scene by shirking debate rules

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Saturday night's debate for Colorado's third congressional district went off the rails before the candidates' opening statements. The Club 20 debate began with the moderator introducing the three...
Montana Free Press

Lawmakers set to debate child welfare reforms

After six months of study, state lawmakers are set to debate a draft bill this week that could bring significant reforms to Montana’s child welfare system — changes some lawmakers and legal observers say are long overdue. The bill, drafted by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been under...
Montana Free Press

Western district U.S. House candidates on the issues

Editor’s note: As candidates for Montana’s newly drawn western congressional district competed in their respective party primaries this spring, Montana Free Press asked each of them to complete a written questionnaire to help voters understand their positions on key policy issues. We initially published their responses as part...
Montana Free Press

Courtroom comment triggers back-and-forth with tribe

A comment made during Montana’s recent election administration laws trial in Billings prompted a harsh rebuke from the Fort Belknap Indian Community last week directed at Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s lead attorney, followed closely by an effort from Jacobsen’s office to resolve the situation. The...
Fox News

New York Times elections analyst flags 'warning signs' for Democrats in 2022 midterms polling

New York Times political analyst Nate Cohn wrote the "warning signs" were flashing again on Democratic polling in areas where they "missed most" in the 2020 election polls. "That warning sign is flashing again: Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated [President] Biden in 2020 and [Hillary] Clinton in 2016," he wrote in a newsletter on Monday.
Montana Free Press

Gianforte wields ‘executive privilege’ argument against sensitive records requests

Coming into office last year as Montana’s first Republican governor in nearly two decades and looking to implement a muscular conservative agenda made possible by his party’s unified control of the Legislature and governor’s office, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s leadership has attracted scrutiny from media, environmental groups and left-of-center political activists.
Montana Free Press

Child removal reforms advance despite agency opposition

State lawmakers on a health and human services interim committee voted Friday to advance a bill that, if passed by the Legislature next year and eventually signed into law by the governor, would reform Montana’s child welfare system and limit the circumstances where the state can remove children from their homes.
Montana Free Press

The Viz: Choosing sides

This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ reporting. There’s a theory I hear often while reporting stories on Montana’s population growth: That many of the new arrivals flooding into the state are making their relocation decisions based on political identity — conservative arrivals flocking to reliably red areas where they can find neighbors with shared values, and liberals gravitating to the state’s blue urban cores.
Montana Free Press

What the election fraud chorus hath wrought

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Montana Free Press

Voting rights trial hits halfway mark

The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Montana Free Press

How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
