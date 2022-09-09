Read full article on original website
Montana’s nine-day election laws trial concludes
Throughout the past two weeks, a steady stream of witnesses have taken the stand in Yellowstone County District Court. Each spoke to the perceived pros or cons of three election administration laws passed in 2021 by the Montana Legislature — testimony that collectively addressed broader concerns about voter access and election security that lie at the heart of the case.
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
Ted Cruz criticizes Gavin Newsom, gets lit up himself (again)
When California Gov. Gavin Newsom filmed a video message asking residents to set their thermostats to a higher temperature to relieve strain on the state’s electrical grid, several conservatives wondered how the governor could be comfortably wearing a fleece jacket if he were following his own advice. If there...
Democrat refuses to debate Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Trump-backed Kari Lake is poised to have the debate stage all to herself after her Democratic opponent for Arizona governor refused to accept the format. Katie Hobbs, the current Arizona secretary of state, must "respectfully decline" an invitation for the debate scheduled for Oct. 12, her campaign manager said on Sunday.
Republicans Have One Last Chance to Keep a Weak Senate Candidate Off the November Ballot
Don Bolduc is an advocate of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. Gov. Chris Sununu is among those hoping he doesn't win Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.
Freight trains in Montana and nationwide could stop this week. Here’s why. ￼
Freight trains across the United States could come to a halt this week if six of the seven largest railroads in North America — including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, which both operate in Montana — cannot secure new labor contracts by 12:01 a.m. Friday, following more than two years of contentious negotiations.
Lauren Boebert caused a scene by shirking debate rules
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Saturday night's debate for Colorado's third congressional district went off the rails before the candidates' opening statements. The Club 20 debate began with the moderator introducing the three...
Lawmakers set to debate child welfare reforms
After six months of study, state lawmakers are set to debate a draft bill this week that could bring significant reforms to Montana’s child welfare system — changes some lawmakers and legal observers say are long overdue. The bill, drafted by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been under...
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary. Standing on top of a flatbed trailer serving as a stage outside of Marion...
Western district U.S. House candidates on the issues
Editor’s note: As candidates for Montana’s newly drawn western congressional district competed in their respective party primaries this spring, Montana Free Press asked each of them to complete a written questionnaire to help voters understand their positions on key policy issues. We initially published their responses as part...
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – as it happened
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal
Courtroom comment triggers back-and-forth with tribe
A comment made during Montana’s recent election administration laws trial in Billings prompted a harsh rebuke from the Fort Belknap Indian Community last week directed at Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s lead attorney, followed closely by an effort from Jacobsen’s office to resolve the situation. The...
New York Times elections analyst flags 'warning signs' for Democrats in 2022 midterms polling
New York Times political analyst Nate Cohn wrote the "warning signs" were flashing again on Democratic polling in areas where they "missed most" in the 2020 election polls. "That warning sign is flashing again: Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated [President] Biden in 2020 and [Hillary] Clinton in 2016," he wrote in a newsletter on Monday.
Gianforte wields ‘executive privilege’ argument against sensitive records requests
Coming into office last year as Montana’s first Republican governor in nearly two decades and looking to implement a muscular conservative agenda made possible by his party’s unified control of the Legislature and governor’s office, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s leadership has attracted scrutiny from media, environmental groups and left-of-center political activists.
Child removal reforms advance despite agency opposition
State lawmakers on a health and human services interim committee voted Friday to advance a bill that, if passed by the Legislature next year and eventually signed into law by the governor, would reform Montana’s child welfare system and limit the circumstances where the state can remove children from their homes.
The Viz: Choosing sides
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ reporting. There’s a theory I hear often while reporting stories on Montana’s population growth: That many of the new arrivals flooding into the state are making their relocation decisions based on political identity — conservative arrivals flocking to reliably red areas where they can find neighbors with shared values, and liberals gravitating to the state’s blue urban cores.
Does the state Legislature need a special session to spend down the budget surplus?
Republican legislators are divided on calls to assemble in a special session and pass income and property tax rebates, the latest proposal to spend down a substantial state budget surplus. Two separate pushes for a special session, a comparatively rare phenomenon in Montana politics, have emerged. Each faces the hurdle...
What the election fraud chorus hath wrought
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Voting rights trial hits halfway mark
The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
