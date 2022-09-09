Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
wfft.com
Man charged in deadly Calhoun Street shooting arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police coordinated to arrest a man involved in a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Fort Wayne. On Independence Day of this year, Calvin Jamere Keys, 27, of Fort Wayne was shot around 8:45 p.m. at 4714 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have made an arrest after several people were stabbed over the weekend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Bass and Hillegas roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on reports that men were fighting outside of a vehicle in the area.
WANE-TV
Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 31, arrested after woman, child were injured during domestic argument
A Goshen man faces several charged including domestic battery in the presence of a minor after a woman and a young girl were hurt during an argument. Police were called late Friday night to the 200 block of Winchester Trails on the report of a domestic situation. The 28-year-old woman...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWO News
Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
wfft.com
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance
MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
wfft.com
5 people stabbed, one critically wounded, in Fort Wayne early Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say five people were stabbed on the city's west side early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of two men with wounds at Bass and Hillegas roads. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with stab...
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
abc57.com
Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
wfft.com
Man critically wounded in shooting near St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man drove home after he was severely wounded in a shooting near the St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday night. Officers responded to the home at the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. and found the man with the gunshot wound.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
Comments / 0