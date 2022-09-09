ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

WANE-TV

Police: ‘Major’ drug trafficker and wife taken into custody; dogs, narcotics and grenade launcher found in homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They had been watching him for nearly three years. When police decided to pounce on a man they are calling a ‘major drug trafficker,’ they not only found nearly a pound of methamphetamine between two homes in his name, but six Rottweiler dogs and more than a dozen firearms – one an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a grenade launcher – as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have made an arrest after several people were stabbed over the weekend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Bass and Hillegas roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on reports that men were fighting outside of a vehicle in the area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man charged in July 4 shooting death and attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St. Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance

MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WTHR

2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Section of College Avenue closed starting September 14

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of College Avenue will close starting on Wednesday while crews work on infrastructure along the road. The road will be closed east of Century Drive through December 30. The detour will follow Lincolnway East (U.S. 33) to Kercher Road (County Road 38) to County Road...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
FORT WAYNE, IN

