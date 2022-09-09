Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Police say man intended to sell thousands of fentanyl pills in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old is in custody after police say he intended to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. Police say a source said Thomas Schmidt of Bismarck had sold him two pounds of methamphetamine and more than 40 fentanyl pills. The source provided police with text messages he said Schmidt had sent.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder husband to head to trial
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After multiple delays, a Bismarck woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband will face a jury. Prosecutors say events in late December 2019 and early January 2020 that left one man dead and a Bismarck home ablaze were the results of a love triangle gone wrong, a botched cover-up, and a plot to cash in on a renter’s insurance policy.
KFYR-TV
Employment terminated for Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney who worked on Chad Isaak case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Gabrielle Goter, a Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney, is no longer employed with Morton County. Goter was placed on administrative leave by State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in June. She was investigated internally by the Morton County Human Resources Department after a complaint claimed she created a hostile work environment. The department reports the investigation confirmed the allegations. Additionally, it reports that an outside firm, specializing in employment law, also investigated Goter.
KFYR-TV
CyberTip leads to arrest of Beulah man
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Beulah man Thursday whom they say uploaded child sexual abuse materials to the internet. Investigators say a CyberTip led them to the DropBox and email accounts of 29-year-old Dustin Erker. They say he possessed and uploaded more than 40 sexually explicit videos of children. The affidavit of probable cause reports Erker admitted to locating and uploading the images to DropBox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Case You Missed It: 9/5-9/11 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s been a busy weekend at KX, thanks to our live coverage of the United Tribes International Powwow — but there’s still plenty more happening in Bismarck and beyond this week. Here’s a list of the six stories that took North Dakota by storm this week. #1: Cause of Triple Murder-Suicide […]
KFYR-TV
One in Custody After City Hall Threat
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police arrested a man they say made violent threats today towards city hall. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported a text message from someone who intended to bring a gun to court during a hearing. Officers tracked down Derek Decker, who was scheduled to appear on criminal charges, while city leaders decided to shut down city hall. They pulled Decker over, and he admitted having a revolver in his vehicle.
Ideal Option opens second recovery clinic in Bismarck to help with opioid crisis
According to a press release, Bismarck police seized nearly 10,000 pills containing either fentanyl or oxycodone in 2021.
Heinous ND Crime-Neighbor Kills Family of 8 In Turtle Lake (History)
Look, the picture says 1920- so we're not talking about today's headlines, but let's discuss a family of eight violently murdered in Turtle Lake,
KFYR-TV
4th Street in Bismarck open to traffic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The construction that has blocked off a section of road in downtown Bismarck for a month and half will wrap up at noon on Tuesday. Crews packed up their equipment on 4th Street from Main Avenue to Thayer Avenue and reopened the section to traffic. It comes just days before crowds are expected for the Downtowner’s Street Fair. Set up will begin Thursday night.
Dude, Bismarck/Mandan Getting ANOTHER Pipe Shop!
Moe's Smoke Shop started in Minnesota by owner Moe Wazwaz. That is not a typo. In the fall of 2020, Mr. Wazwaz expanded his empire by opening a Bismarck location at 3500 North 14th Street. Now, Moe's is opening up a new location across the Missouri. Moe's Smoke Shop is...
KFYR-TV
Bracelet Bar takes national trend local with permanent jewelry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With just a quick “zap,” anyone can have permanent jewelry attached to themselves. The recent trend has spread all over the country, allowing customers to have permanent necklaces, bracelets, and rings in different colors and charms. After a girl’s trip with friends, Chelsea Ktytor...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man arrested after witness said he fired gun into air
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he shot a gun into the air within city limits. Police say Friday night 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled a gun out during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness said Smiley had driven over the witness’ foot. The witness said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air at the end of a driveway before saying he was going to “shoot it out with the cops.”
KFYR-TV
Bis-Man Metropolitan Planning Organization to study traffic at busy intersections
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization will be collecting traffic counts at major intersections in Bismarck and Mandan. They began collecting data on Friday and will continue their efforts through October 1. The traffic count will be conducted by placing cameras at intersections being studied and will count both automobile, bike, and pedestrian usage.
Mandan Police hunt for thieves who left truck abandoned, vandalized
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is searching for the individuals who stole a truck in Mandan and left it vandalized and abandoned in August. According to Mandan Police, the truck was stolen from Mandan during the week of August 22, and located in its current state abandoned and severely vandalized at Kimball […]
Can You Believe It? ANOTHER New Store Is Going Into Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
Yep, it looks like the mall is getting another new store! Directly by the entrance nearest to the Mid Dakota Clinic, you will notice a sign in the window; it says "Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios coming soon." When Will It Open?. While walking by, I also noticed a crew was in...
KFYR-TV
Police say man tried to rob Bismarck gas station with knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Bismarck gas station at knifepoint. Police say a witness told them Saturday 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached the counter at a gas station and pointed a knife towards the clerk while demanding money. Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Thomas. When they searched him, police say they found Thomas in possession of two knives and a bag of marijuana.
KFYR-TV
Planes and pancakes for a cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pancakes and planes were flying at Bismarck Aero Center Sunday. It’s the time of year the Aero Center holds its annual fundraiser for The Scottish Rite Speech Center. Through sponsors and donations, they hope to raise between $5,000 and $10,000. All of the money raised...
One seriously injured on I-94, six miles east of Tappen
As the driver of the semi was passing the motorcycle, the driver of the motorcycle swerved into the left lane and hit the right outside tire on the first axle of the semi-trailer.
In BisMan -“Sign, Sign, Everywhere A Sign.. (Will Be Taken Down)
Sorry If I have you humming along to that classic rock song "Signs" Sign, sign Everywhere a sign, Blocking' out the scenery, Breakin' my mind, Do this, don't do that, Can't you read the sign? Those are just a few lyrics from the song Signs by a group called the Five Man Electrical Band - I never really gave it much thought to just how many signs we come across every day here in Bismarck and Mandan. Well if you feel so bold to actually put out a sign on city property - you will soon find it swiftly taken away, by the city.
BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
Comments / 1