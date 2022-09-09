Cleveland Browns place cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greedy Williams on injured reserve Friday with a hamstring injury.

The 2019 second-round pick will miss at least the first four games, starting with Sunday’s opener at the Carolina Panthers.

Williams, 24, started eight of his 16 games last season and tallied two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 41 tackles.

The Browns signed cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding transaction.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: