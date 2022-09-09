ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns place cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring) on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlncP_0hox8szm00

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greedy Williams on injured reserve Friday with a hamstring injury.

The 2019 second-round pick will miss at least the first four games, starting with Sunday’s opener at the Carolina Panthers.

Williams, 24, started eight of his 16 games last season and tallied two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 41 tackles.

The Browns signed cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding transaction.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Ir#Field Level Media#The Indianapolis Colts#Nfl Qb Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy