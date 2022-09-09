Man arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested for stealing a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used Car Dealership in Central El Paso and injuring an employee during the robbery Wednesday.

51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela and the stolen vehicle were located by The Auto Theft Task Force and the Central TAC Unit.

Valenzuela was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. His bond was issued at $100,000.

