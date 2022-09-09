How to prepare your smartphone for a trade in: What to know about iPhone value, condition.

iPhones are displayed as people attend the grand opening event of the new Apple store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Mario Tama, Getty Images

With the announcement of the brand new iPhone 14 – coming on September 16, with the Plus version arriving in October – consumers considering upgrading might want to opt for a trade in. Apple stores around the country offer trade ins for iPhone users hoping to get a little value for their old device.

The new iPhones, announced at an Apple event on September 7, will include four different devices: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone and are hoping to get your hands on one of the new devices, this is what you need to know about trading in an old phone – from wiping its data, to what condition it needs to be in.

How do I prepare my phone for trade in?

Before trading in your phone you should wipe or clear all personal information from the device. For an iPhone follow these steps:

If your phone is paired with an Apple Watch, be sure to unpair it before beginning this process. Back up your device -- this will allow you to keep all of your data intact. Sign out of iCloud and the iTunes and App store. This can be done by going to "Settings", selecting your name, scrolling down and tapping "Sign Out." You will be prompted to enter your Apple ID password and then click "Turn Off" If your new device will not be an Apple device, you will also need to deregister iMessage. Go to "Settings" elect "General" and then choose "Transfer or Reset [device]." Elect "Erase All Content and Settings" If you have locating services for your phone, you might be asked to enter your Apple ID and password again. If your phone uses eSIM, elect to erase your device and the eSIM profile if asked. If prompted to enter your passcode or Restrictions passcode, do so, then choose "Erase [device]." Remove your device from your list of "trusted devices."

Of note: if these steps appear too complex or you run into trouble, Apple stores are often happy to help you through the process.

What condition does your phone have to be in to trade in?

It depends if you are trading in your device at an Apple store or at a local branch of your service carrier e.g. T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon Wireless. Phones can also be traded in to places like Best Buy and Amazon. Each of these options might give you a different quote depending on the type of phone you have and the condition it is in.

Generally, a device should be in working condition and relatively undamaged in order to be worth something. CNET, a website publishing tech reviews defines "good" condition as an uncracked screen, no large dents or scratches, no water damage, and the ability to turn on, and effectively hold charge.

Apple accepts all devices, no matter the condition. Undamaged, you should be able to get some money back, however the company still urges consumers to bring in damaged devices so they can be recycled effectively.

What is the Apple trade in value for my phone?

Currently, Apple's trade in values are:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $720 or less

iPhone 13 Pro: $600 or less

iPhone 13: $470 or less

iPhone 13 mini: $380 or less

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $530 or less

iPhone 12 Pro: $430 or less

iPhone 12: $320 or less

iPhone 12 mini: $250 or less

iPhone SE (2nd generation): $100 or less

iPhone 11 Pro Max: $370 or less

iPhone 11 Pro: $300 or less

iPhone 11: $220 or less

iPhone XS Max: $210 or less

iPhone XS: $150 or less

iPhone XR: $140 or less

iPhone X: $130 or less

iPhone 8 Plus: $110 or less

iPhone 8: $75 or less

iPhone 7 Plus: $70 or less

iPhone 7: $40 or less

Should I remove the SIM card before trading in my phone?

If you are getting a new phone, the SIM card will be transferred to your new device, as it is what gives your phone it's number and provides service.

You can remove it yourself, or Apple Store employees can help you remove it and transfer to a new device.

Can I trade in an Android device?

Non-Apple devices can be turned in at a local branch of your provider and their trade in value will vary depending on the age of the phone and its condition.

The Apple Store does accept Android trade ins, but before you bring the device, Apple instructs:

Back up your data. Erase the device. Remove any SIM cards, memory cards, cases, and screen protectors.

