ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

FBI closes investigation into Overland Park police shooting of John Albers

By Caitlin Knute
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xx7cx_0hox8esq00

After approximately two years of investigation, the FBI has released its findings in the shooting death of John Albers , an Overland Park teenager.

It's not the outcome the family had been hoping for .

READ THE REPORT

In January 2018 , police were called to his house on reports he'd threatened to harm himself.

He was backing his minivan out of the driveway when officer Clayton Jenison fired 13 times, fatally shooting and killing the young man.

In an official report released Friday, the FBI announced it would not be indicting Jenison.

However, as experts have explained to KSHB 41 News, this decision does not mean the shooting was or was not justified.

Instead, the decision essentially means the FBI found there was not enough information to indict the former officer for violating Albers' civil rights.

Steve McAllister, the former U.S. Attorney who initially opened the case, has since moved back to private practice, but he recalls the case well.

He explains the lack of an indictment is not surprising. To bring about any charges, the FBI would have had to prove there was "willful intent."

Jenison was already cleared by Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, who previously said the shooting was justified, citing Jenison's claims he was in the path of the reversing minivan and feared he was going to be run over.

Although, McCallister says Howe could have filed charges of reckless endangerment or involuntary manslaughter, both of which would have had an easier burden of proof to reach in court.

Jenison later retired from the Overland Park Police Department with a $70,000 severance payment .

Meanwhile, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and settled with the city for more than $2 million.

Since then, John's Mother, Sheila Albers, has been active in pushing for increased transparency and change within the Overland Park Police Department as well as the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team (OISIT).

In Johnson County, whenever an officer is involved in a shooting, OISIT allows a multi-jurisdictional team of law enforcement officers to investigate, so no one agency is directly investigating its own members.

For now, while she's disappointed in the FBI's decision, Sheila Albers says she remains focused on advocating for change .

KSHB 41 reached out to the Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County District Attorney after the FBI released its report.

District Attorney Steve Howe told KSHB that he has not had a chance to look over the full report.


Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
OTTAWA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howe
Person
John Albers
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022. One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim’s identity has not bee released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime
JC Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Police: Dog shot after charging officer

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Ottawa Police officers were dispatched to reports of a dog attacking another dog on Saturday. The caller stated the fight was occurring in 500 block of of North Cherry around 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers say they found the owner of the attacking dog trying to get it back into its […]
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police. According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy