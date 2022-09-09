ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie pulled off an adorable gender reveal for his sister after scoring a touchdown

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
 4 days ago
Isaiah McKenzie celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harry How/Getty Images

  • Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie scored a touchdown on Thursday against the Rams.
  • After the score, McKenzie screamed into the camera: "It's a boy!"
  • Watching at home was McKenzie's family, who learned the gender of his pregnant sister's coming child on live TV.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to kick off the NFL season.

Early in the second half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a seven-yard touchdown that would put Buffalo ahead for good.

While celebrating the touchdown, McKenzie yelled into the camera, "It's a boy! It's a boy!"

As it turns out, McKenzie was breaking news to his family watching at home.

McKenzie's sister is pregnant, and on the field in Los Angeles, in front of a national television audience, her brother had just pulled off one impressive gender reveal.

The Bills put out video of McKenzie's family watching from home after he scored. "Do it right now!" someone can be heard excitedly saying after McKenzie reached the end zone.

That he did.

After the Bills made the gender reveal public, one fan asked a critical question: What was McKenzie's plan had he not reached the end zone on Thursday night?

McKenzie delivered a simple answer.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

