Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Hyperallergic
Affordable Art Fair NYC Introduces Programs Committed to Next-Generation Arts Organizations
Affordable Art Fair (AAF) New York City returns this fall from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea. This year’s edition brings dynamic presentations by over 70 local, national, and international galleries and introduces a stand-out programming initiative: AAF’s Fellowship Program, granting up-start organizations across Greater New York an opportunity to showcase their community’s work. The program is conceived to amplify the long-term commercial viability of fellows by providing resources, underwriting, and a platform for commerce, marketing, and community-building. Brooklyn-based Established Gallery will participate as the inaugural fellow.
Hyperallergic
In Lewis Warsh’s Poem Composed Over Many Decades the Past Is Never Really Past
Neither elegist nor archivist exactly, the late Lewis Warsh (1944–2020) strenuously mulled over the many quotidian and surprising situations and he found himself participating in — or he imagined — with pathos and a comically causal exasperation throughout his long career. In doing so, he commemorated the confusion of trying to make sense of a life, or lives. With a deceptively casual, even whimsical voice, he mulled over social exchanges and various incidents as if they were the most inscrutable, and yet compelling, indices to find your inexact coordinates in the chaos of community. As oblique witness to the range of weird and wacky relationships we may cultivate across a lifespan, as ardent inquirer about mortality in general, he manages in his many books (Elixir is the 24th) to play a game of poetic solitaire and play the role of the chatty town crier. The present-ness in so much of his work makes this posthumous poet so deeply alive.
Hyperallergic
52 Artists Challenges the Meaning of “Women’s Art”
RIDGEFIELD, CT — There’s a wonderful quote tucked early in writer and curator Lucy Lippard’s essay for the 1971 Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum show she curated, Twenty Six Contemporary Women Artists:. I have no clear picture of what, if anything, constitutes “women’s art,” although I am convinced...
