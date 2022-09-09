Read full article on original website
Related
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
US says Russia has sent $300 mn to meddle in elections
Russia has covertly sent at least $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates in more than two dozen countries since 2014 in bids to gain influence, a declassified US intelligence assessment said Tuesday. A demarche, or internal statement, from the State Department to US missions around the world said that Russia had a two-fold strategy -- boosting favored candidates' fortunes but also gaining influence inside political parties.
Ken Starr, Lawyer Who Advocated Impeachment For Bill Clinton, Dies At 76: Reports
The Texan, who also defended former President Donald Trump against impeachment, died after complications from surgery, according to his family.
Clinton Whitewater Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies From Surgery Complications
Ken Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” his son Randall P. Starr said in a statement. “The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him.”More to comeRead more at The Daily Beast.
Comments / 0