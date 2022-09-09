Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire
Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
KDRV
Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County
Josephine County - With fire danger still at extreme, the completed work on the Rum Creek fire makes it unlikely to grow, as containment is at 75%. For a fire to be contained it needs to be lined. This is where the fire has been surrounded by a barrier, either by a dozer or manmade to stop the spread of the fire.
KDRV
Rum Creek fire sees rainfall, fire crews don't expect more growth
MERLIN, Ore. – A few light showers fell on the Rum Creek Fire and vicinity late Sunday into Monday morning. This moisture was a remnant of Tropical Storm Kay, passing to the south. Skies are clearing again, and the next few days are predicted to be similar to today, cooler and more humid than the end of last week.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk
In a report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators, fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD analyzed historic fire behavior in western Oregon and recent trends in wildfire activity. In his report, “A Growing Sea of Snags,” Zybach predicts that the massive amount of dead trees left after forest fires on federal lands will drastically alter both fire behavior and reduce options for fire managers.
KTVL
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
kqennewsradio.com
NEW RIVERFRONT YURTS INSTALLED AT WHISTLER’S BEND PARK
Two new riverfront yurts have been installed at Whistlers Bend County Park and Campground, east of Roseburg. An update from Douglas County government said the yurts are expected to be open and available for rent within the next two weeks. The update said the yurts are the latest of several...
actionnewsnow.com
All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 p.m. With Maps] Mountain Fire Jumps Across Control Lines and Spreads East Forcing New Evacuations
Today, with a Red Flag warning over the area, the Mountain Fire, burning west of Weed which had appeared close to wrap up, jumped containment lines and threw itself eastward. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department issued new evacuation orders about 5 p.m. forcing more residents to flee. According to...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Rafting the Rogue
The Rogue River is 215 miles of water flowing westward. Inhabitants have lived along the river for thousands of years. Today, what the river is known for perhaps more than anything else are the many opportunities for powerful whitewater rafting. News 10's Kevin McNamara rafted the Rogue in the latest...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
KTVL
Southern Oregon firefighters honor fallen 9/11 heroes at Rogue Valley Manor
SOUTHERN OREGON — Each year there is a new story that is told and a moment of silence to remember all who served on that fateful day. After two years of not having an annual stair climb remembrance ceremony at the Rogue Valley Manor due to either COVID or fires that were in the area, firefighters were able to finally pay their fallen brothers and sisters respect on Sunday once again.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
kqennewsradio.com
HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT
A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Friday through 11:00 p.m. Saturday for central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said high temperatures of 98 degrees to 104 degrees are expected, with lows in the mid-60s. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Forecasters said...
beachconnection.net
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast
(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Comments / 0