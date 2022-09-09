Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Louisiana Tech sadds Preslie Hewitt as volunteer softball assistant
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech softball head coach Josh Taylor has announced the addition of Preslie Hewitt as a volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Techsters’ Softball staff. Hewitt arrives in Ruston after graduating from the University of Nevada in 2022, where she played outfield for the Wolfpack from 2020-2022. She was a three-time Mountian West Conference academic honoree. Hewitt played for Taylor in 2020 and 2021 while he was the head coach at Nevada, helping the Wolfpack reach a 24-16 mark in 2021.
crescentcitysports.com
Grambling QB Hawkins, Louisiana LB Ossai, ULM punter Devyn McCormick named LSWA players of week
LAKE CHARLES – Grambling quarterback Quaterius Hawkins, Louisiana linebacker KC Ossai and ULM punter Devyn McCormick have been named this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Football Players of the Week, the LSWA announced on Monday. Hawkins led Grambling to a 47-21 win over Northwestern State in Saturday’s Shreveport...
Comments / 0