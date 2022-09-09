RUSTON – Louisiana Tech softball head coach Josh Taylor has announced the addition of Preslie Hewitt as a volunteer assistant coach for the Lady Techsters’ Softball staff. Hewitt arrives in Ruston after graduating from the University of Nevada in 2022, where she played outfield for the Wolfpack from 2020-2022. She was a three-time Mountian West Conference academic honoree. Hewitt played for Taylor in 2020 and 2021 while he was the head coach at Nevada, helping the Wolfpack reach a 24-16 mark in 2021.

RUSTON, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO