The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Teddy Long On If He Was Surprised By Allegations Levied Against Vince McMahon
Nearly two months have passed since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in the wake of an investigation into a reported series of hush money payments he allegedly made to former female employees to silence them from speaking publicly about potential misconduct and harassment, but the scandalous termination of his corporate reign still hangs over wrestling.
Bobby Fish On Why Some In AEW Fight May No Longer Be 'One Of The Boys'
Bobby Fish believes "boys will be boys" until you add a degree of separation into the mix. The former AEW and NXT star joined Joey G. from Wrestling Headlines and was asked about the locker room dynamic before the reported All Out melee took place on September 4 involving CM Punk, The Elite's Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and others.
Several Top AEW Stars Removed From Official Full Gear Poster
As the third party investigation into the backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and Elite members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks rolls on, some have begun to wonder just how long some of these talents will be out for. Punk will be missing time regardless due to injury, but the release of a new poster for AEW Full Gear suggests it may be awhile, if at all, before we see the Bucks and Omega in AEW again.
Sammy Guevara Has 'Got Some Sh-T To Say' In His Next Vlog
Sammy Guevera has teased spilling the beans on a lot of the controversy engulfing AEW right now. The former three-time TNT Champion revealed Monday night that he has a lot to say on his Vlog, which typically airs every Tuesday night on his YouTube channel. "Ive got some s–t to...
The Dudley Boyz To Reunite In Huge Indie Match
WWE Hall Of Famers The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite this December at the legendary ECW Arena, as Bully Ray finally gets the chance to settle his issues with Matt Cardona. Ray and Cardona are officially set to collide in singles action for Battleground Championship Wrestling on December 17, 2022. The event is being billed as "A Tribute To The Extreme," and it will also see D-Von Dudley appear at ringside with his classic tag team partner. The two men last worked together at the House Of Glory: No Limit event in 2019, where they hit a 3D, to pay tribute to the late Matt Travis.
WWE Raw Preview (9/12): Edge Faces Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return
The first Monday night game of the new NFL season kicks off tonight, but on USA Network, WWE has stacked the opposing line-up for "WWE Raw," which takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tonight, Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with the "Rated R Superstar," Edge. After Dominik...
Mark Henry Takes Issue With Bully Ray Over WWECW Comments
Bully Ray is not afraid to voice his opinion, and he had one to share about WWE's version of ECW on "Busted Open Radio." Bully was talking to co-host Dave LaGreca about his upcoming deathmatch against Matt Cardona, set to take place at the original ECW Arena in Philadelphia. He noted that Cardona was a part of that WWE version of ECW and called it the "most botched, bootlegged version of ECW that ever existed."
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
Abadon Announced For Non-AEW International Show
It's hardly a state secret at this point that AEW has developed several working relationships over the years, notably with promotions like AAA, DDT, Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling. And while fans have gotten used to seeing talent from those promotions appear in AEW, there's been less of an emphasis on AEW talents working for those promotions. As such, the fact that one AEW talent will be working in Japan shortly is all the more newsworthy.
