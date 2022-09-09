ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local college fills gaps in auto tech workforce & Texas transportation plan brings investment to Denton County

The United Transportation Program aims to help infrastructure updates and development throughout the state. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) On the Sept. 9 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses Collin College's effort to bolster the local automotive industry as it struggles to staff technicians. Plus, reporter Christopher Green brings details on Texas' newly updated 10-year transportation plan and how it will affect DFW.
