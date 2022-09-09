Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
KTVL
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
klcc.org
As fire weather conditions improve, power companies begin restorations
Power continues to be restored to many residents who had their power cut as part of the public safety power shutoffs meant to decrease fire danger. Several power companies instituted the shutoffs between Friday night and Saturday afternoon in communities across Western Oregon. Eugene Water and Electric Board released a...
kqennewsradio.com
Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire
Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
nbc16.com
OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
opb.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk
In a report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators, fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD analyzed historic fire behavior in western Oregon and recent trends in wildfire activity. In his report, “A Growing Sea of Snags,” Zybach predicts that the massive amount of dead trees left after forest fires on federal lands will drastically alter both fire behavior and reduce options for fire managers.
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
kqennewsradio.com
HEAT ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for central Douglas County through 11:00 p.m. Saturday. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said high temperatures of 98 degrees to 104 degrees are expected. Lows should be in the low 60s. Forecasters said hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to...
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
kcfmradio.com
Fire Danger Extreme; City Council; School District Meeting; Rods N Rhodies
In the midst of an extreme level fire danger this weekend Western Lane County Fire and Ems had several calls involving the potential for dangerous results. More than a half dozen calls were related to fire or illegal burning from Friday through yesterday. Fire danger level is still extreme as we enter the week. Smoke and ash were prevalent in the air over the weekend too. Currently in Oregon there are more than 2 dozen wildfires burning including the Cedar Creek fire in eastern Lane County which is considered 0% contained as of this morning. With current restrictions in place there is no operating of mowing or gas operated items like chain saws. One spark could cause a fire to start. More information on wildfires across the state including detailed maps of the current situation can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov.
kqennewsradio.com
NEW RIVERFRONT YURTS INSTALLED AT WHISTLER’S BEND PARK
Two new riverfront yurts have been installed at Whistlers Bend County Park and Campground, east of Roseburg. An update from Douglas County government said the yurts are expected to be open and available for rent within the next two weeks. The update said the yurts are the latest of several...
KVAL
Pacific Power to shut off power to 12,000 customers due to wildfire weather conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Update (9/8/2022) - From Pacific Power's website:. Due to elevated wildfire conditions and forecasted high, gusty winds, we will perform a Public Safety Power Shutoff in the areas indicated on the map below. The Public Safety Power Shutoff will affect approximately 12,000 customers and begin at around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 9 and could last through Saturday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT
An Air Quality Alert from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It applies to Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions are causing air quality levels to fluctuate and they could be...
kezi.com
Sweet Home city leaders and residents prepare for scheduled power shutoff
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Pacific Power is shutting off power in certain areas across Oregon starting Friday to prevent fire danger. According to Pacific Power, current forecast shows dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds. Temperatures are also expected to hit triple digits. One city affected by the shutoff is...
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
kptv.com
Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
nbc16.com
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
