Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Train wreck memorial ceremony held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The 1st Battalion 1-109th Field Artillery regiment 246-year history with a ceremony held today at the Wilkes-Barre Readiness Center to honor those part of the unit who lost their lives defending freedom. We're told the community was also invited to pay their respects and...
WOLF
Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
WOLF
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
WOLF
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
WOLF
Three teens lure, assault, and rob victim in Upper Allen, officials say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Township Police have arrested three teens involved in a robbery where they assaulted a man at an apartment complex and stole his possessions. Officials reported that three suspects had lured the victim to a local apartment complex and proceeded to assault him,...
Comments / 0