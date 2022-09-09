ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Train wreck memorial ceremony held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The 1st Battalion 1-109th Field Artillery regiment 246-year history with a ceremony held today at the Wilkes-Barre Readiness Center to honor those part of the unit who lost their lives defending freedom. We're told the community was also invited to pay their respects and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Easton, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Stroud Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Home, PA
City
Washington, PA
WOLF

Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy