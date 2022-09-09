WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO