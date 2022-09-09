ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Survivor of deadly James Island knife attack speaks out, asks for help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Theodore Wagner Jr. was charged with murder and attempted murder after brutally attacking a man and a woman behind a Folly Road business, Wagner remains in jail. Heather Shoppel survived but her fiancé did not. Shoppel, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and her...
abcnews4.com

Homeowner kills suspected intruder near Walterboro, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old man dead Wednesday night near Walterboro. The incident took place on 100 block of Madison Street, right off Rivers Street just outside of Walterboro. CCSO said dispatchers received a call from...
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist seriously injured in Sept. 6th crash on Ashley River Road passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department announced Friday that a bicyclist who was injured in a crash last week has passed away. The bicyclist, identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Jonathan Colant of Charleston, and a motor vehicle were both traveling southbound on Ashley River Road on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6 when the bicyclist was struck, according to CPD. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
abcnews4.com

Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
abcnews4.com

City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
abcnews4.com

Suspect in custody after standoff near Ashley Phosphate Road: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9pm): Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody without incident, and the standoff is over. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is expecting to release more information on Thursday. Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are responding to a domestic incident...
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council passes updated ordinance for safety on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Safety on King Street is a priority for many residents following the Labor Day weekend shooting that left five people injured. In an effort to make the area safer, city council on Tuesday passed an updated ordinance that will hold businesses serving alcohol after midnight accountable.
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. school board chairman withdraws from election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School Board chairman has withdrawn his candidacy from the general election, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Mack has served on the school board since 2014. His constituents include District 3 (James Island),District 9 (John's Island), District 10 (West Ashley),...
abcnews4.com

CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
abcnews4.com

Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
abcnews4.com

Coroner releases name of man found dead after house fire in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office Wednesday afternoon released the name of a man found dead in a burning home on Tuesday. Willie G. Niemeyer, 67, of Summerville, was found deceased in the sunroom of a home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive Tuesday evening, according to the coroner's office. Firefighters found him in a home heavily involved in flames.
abcnews4.com

Charleston Animal Society

It's time for our Furry Friend Of The Day from the Charleston Animal Society. Erin Nosker joins us with Abu who needs a good home.
