2 pedestrians struck and badly injured by vehicle in Charleston; CPD investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department says two pedestrians were struck by a car downtown early Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Meeting and Columbus streets. Both pedestrians suffered from serious injuries but, fortunately, police expect...
Charleston Co. jailer intentionally unlocked inmates' cell doors, ending in assault: SLED
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Charleston County detention deputy who was fired on Thursday is facing charges from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) after she allowed multiple inmates to assault another inmate, according to a release from the agency. On Tuesday, 38-year-old Shannon Burden of Holly...
Survivor of deadly James Island knife attack speaks out, asks for help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Theodore Wagner Jr. was charged with murder and attempted murder after brutally attacking a man and a woman behind a Folly Road business, Wagner remains in jail. Heather Shoppel survived but her fiancé did not. Shoppel, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant, and her...
CCSD security team to continue randomized searches for weapons at high schools
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District security officials sent a letter to parents on Tuesday alerting them to a safety program that would be continuing for the 2022-23 school year involving searches at high school for weapons. According to Michael Reidenbach, the executive director of Security...
Homeowner kills suspected intruder near Walterboro, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old man dead Wednesday night near Walterboro. The incident took place on 100 block of Madison Street, right off Rivers Street just outside of Walterboro. CCSO said dispatchers received a call from...
Man wanted on 40 warrants appears in bond court after standoff with CCSO SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday for a man Charleston County deputies say barricaded himself at his home for hours while the SWAT team attempted to serve about 40 active warrants. Cane James, 24, was arrested Tuesday for having 40 active warrants. Ten of...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Sept. 6th crash on Ashley River Road passes away
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department announced Friday that a bicyclist who was injured in a crash last week has passed away. The bicyclist, identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Jonathan Colant of Charleston, and a motor vehicle were both traveling southbound on Ashley River Road on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6 when the bicyclist was struck, according to CPD. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
Suspect in custody after standoff near Ashley Phosphate Road: DCSO
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9pm): Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody without incident, and the standoff is over. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is expecting to release more information on Thursday. Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are responding to a domestic incident...
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Charleston City Council passes updated ordinance for safety on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Safety on King Street is a priority for many residents following the Labor Day weekend shooting that left five people injured. In an effort to make the area safer, city council on Tuesday passed an updated ordinance that will hold businesses serving alcohol after midnight accountable.
Charleston Co. school board chairman withdraws from election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School Board chairman has withdrawn his candidacy from the general election, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Mack has served on the school board since 2014. His constituents include District 3 (James Island),District 9 (John's Island), District 10 (West Ashley),...
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds on St. Helena Island, police say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a gunshot victim succumbed to his victims after a reported shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. Police say deputies responded to a call in the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
Charleston-area man reaches new heights after double-lung transplant cures 40-year ailment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s probably a cliché, but it’s very, very true.”. That’s 40-year-old John Hoffman’s response when asked about his recent recovery and rebirth following a double-lung transplant. “I was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when I was two years old,” says...
Coroner releases name of man found dead after house fire in Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office Wednesday afternoon released the name of a man found dead in a burning home on Tuesday. Willie G. Niemeyer, 67, of Summerville, was found deceased in the sunroom of a home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive Tuesday evening, according to the coroner's office. Firefighters found him in a home heavily involved in flames.
Charleston Animal Society
It's time for our Furry Friend Of The Day from the Charleston Animal Society. Erin Nosker joins us with Abu who needs a good home.
