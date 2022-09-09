CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department announced Friday that a bicyclist who was injured in a crash last week has passed away. The bicyclist, identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Jonathan Colant of Charleston, and a motor vehicle were both traveling southbound on Ashley River Road on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6 when the bicyclist was struck, according to CPD. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

