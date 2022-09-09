Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Aug. 29-31
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 10:29 p.m. A battery was reported at a Coach Lane bar in Cameron Park. 2:10 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 46-year-old woman suspected of felony burglary. She was arrested on Mosquito Road in the Placerville area. The suspect was listed in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail as of press time.
Take a WINEcation and delight in the wonders of El Dorado County
Don’t have time and the inclination to take a vacation? The El Dorado County wineries have the perfect solution. All aboard for WINEcation. Sept. 17 & 18 Escape from the usual wine events. Elevate wine tasting at the wineries of El Dorado County. Explore the diversity of this region over two wine-filled days. Each participating winery will offer a unique wine experience. Whether it’s sipping sangiovese at an Italian villa in Tuscany, enjoying an aromatic grenache blanc at a bistro in Paris or popping bubbles off the bow of a cruise ship launching out to sea, it’s all possible at WINEcation with an adventure pass.
Church relaunches food pantry program
For the first time in about eight months cars lined up outside Placerville Seventh-day Adventist Church Aug. 24 — each greeted by volunteers ready to pack into those vehicles boxes and bags filled with nutritious food. The Adventist Community Services food pantry, furnished with food from the Food Bank...
Storytelling podcast invites people to share their stories
Storytelling podcast, Unassuming Collective, which showcases nuanced human experiences, brings storytelling to the stage and allows Placerville residents to share about their lives on the mic, in front of an audience. The concept for this open mic was inspired by New York’s storytelling event and podcast, The Moth, which has...
