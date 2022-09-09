ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested in connection with 1996 IRA Manchester bombing

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wap68_0hox3MaB00
Damage at the scene the day after the IRA bomb blast in Manchester city centre Photograph: Paul Barker/PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 bombing of Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester police said a man was held at Birmingham airport on Thursday night on suspicion of terrorism offences.

His arrest is in connection with enquiries into the IRA bomb which exploded in Manchester city centre on 15 June 1996, the force said.

The man will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).

The head of investigations, Det Supt Andrew Meeks, said: “Although thankfully no one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries – many of which were life-changing – and many more across Greater Manchester and the north-west were affected by what happened on that day.

“We have always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice and have been reinvestigating for several years, with a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original case files and pursuing new lines of inquiry.

“Following the arrest, we have contacted individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure that they’re updated, as we know for many people this will bring back memories of that terrible day and we are doing all we can to support our communities and those who were affected.”

He added: “We remain determined to hold those responsible for this attack to account regardless of the time passed and would still encourage anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch via the major incident portal.”

The 3,300lb [1500kg] bomb caused massive damage and more than 200 people were injured.

Football fans had gathered in the city centre ahead of a Euro 96 match later that day between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London. The area was evacuated after police were alerted to a telephoned bomb threat. The device detonated soon after in a parked lorry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia: man arrested after Mecca pilgrimage for Queen

Saudi authorities have arrested a man who claimed to have travelled to the Muslim holy city of Mecca to perform an umrah pilgrimage on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The man, a Yemeni national, published a video clip of himself on social media on Monday at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, where non-Muslims are forbidden.
MIDDLE EAST
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Being a republican in Britain used to be perfectly respectable. So why are people now getting arrested for it?

A woman in Edinburgh was arrested at the weekend for holding a sign that said: “Fuck imperialism, abolish monarchy.” In Oxford, an even milder protest resulted in the arrest of Symon Hill. He emerged from church as the proclamation for King Charles III was being read, and called out: “Who elected him?” There is a question mark over how disruptive that was, in the great scheme of things, but it was enough for the police to arrest and handcuff him, later to de-arrest him on the understanding that he would be questioned in the future. Hill says that, at the time, they told him they were acting under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act (2022), though they later described it as a potential public order offence.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Birmingham City#1996 Manchester Bombing#Violent Crime
The Guardian

Alain Tanner obituary

The film director Alain Tanner, who has died aged 92, was a leading light in the Swiss new wave at the start of the 1970s. Tanner’s cinema attempted to arouse “a smug nation drowsed by a facile ideology of neutrality” by looking at alternative lifestyles. In 1968,...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Guardian

Jean-Luc Godard chose to end life through assisted dying, lawyer confirms

Jean-Luc Godard, the maverick French-Swiss director who revolutionised post-war cinema in Europe, died by assisted dying, his lawyer has confirmed. The medical report on the death of the 91-year-old director said he had chosen to end his life. He “had recourse to legal assistance in Switzerland for a voluntary departure” because he was “stricken with ‘multiple incapacitating illnesses’”, Godard’s legal council, Patrick Jeanneret, told AFP.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Collaborators with Russian forces are fleeing, say Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian citizens accused of collaborating with occupying Russian forces in Kharkiv province and the neighbouring Donbas region are fleeing from recently liberated areas and queueing to cross into Russia at the border, Ukrainian officials have said. “The ‘commandant’s offices’, ‘prosecutor’s offices’, occupiers and gauleiters are leaving,” the governor of Luhansk...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Guess what, women can vote! Is that why even hardline anti-abortion Republicans are backtracking?

Want to know a fun fact about women in the US? They comprise half the population and they’ve got the right to vote. Pissing them off en masse is a risky political move –as Republicans are quickly finding out. A few months ago it looked like Republicans would decimate the Democrats in the midterm elections in November; now they are on much shakier ground. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60% of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, and that the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade earlier this year is “the single issue most likely to make them vote this November”. In the two weeks after Roe was overturned, the number of people registering to vote increased by 10%, new women voters far outnumbering men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

441K+
Followers
100K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy