michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Michigan couple rewarded for making millionth state camp reservation of 2022
Campers have been flocking to Michigan state parks this summer. And two of them got lucky over the weekend. A couple, identified as Dennis and Stephenie M. of Plainwell, were honored for being the millionth camp night reservation of 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The couple...
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
milwaukeeindependent.com
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking to increase by 54 percent
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning the first significant increase in Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking in years. The DNR announced plans Monday, Sept. 12, to increase the number of chinook, or king salmon, stocked in Lake Michigan from 650,000 to 1 million — a 54 percent increase.
Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Rain storm will leave donut hole over part of Michigan
A swirling storm system will be traveling across the Great Lakes region today through Tuesday. Here’s the scenario for rainfall over the next 36 hours. The rain pattern will be a circular area with what I’m calling a donut hole of no rain in the middle. Whatever weather...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
DNR Solves Mystery of Bizarre Black Cat Sighting in Northern Michigan
Recently, some photos that seemed to suggest a large black cat believed to be a dark-colored mountain lion was roaming a northern Michigan neighborhood surfaced. These pics led to multiple confusions as experts began to try and determine what kind of a big black cat appears in the images. There...
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
DNR fall programs at rustic lakeside lodge include kayaking 101, Bob Ross painting
ROSCOMMON, MICH. -- Here’s your chance to book a fall weekend getaway or daytrip that’s as enriching as it is relaxing. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering special new fall workshops as part of its ongoing outdoor education series at the Ralph A. MacMullen Conference Center, also known as the RAM Center, on Higgins Lake.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire
I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
DETROIT, MI — The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a pedestrian link between Michigan and Canada under terms of a new agreement. On Sept., 9, officials in Michigan and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding to connect trails on either side of the border the new bridge over the Detroit River, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Best Michigan Apples for Baking
Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
