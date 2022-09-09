ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
My Magic GR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
ahealthiermichigan.org

Best Michigan Apples for Baking

Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
