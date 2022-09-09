Neon has won the race to acquire How to Blow Up a Pipeline in one of the first major acquisitions from Toronto. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard and Olive Jane Lorraine, the heist thriller had generated sizeable buzz among distributors The Hollywood Reporter had spoken to following its TIFF world premiere. More from The Hollywood ReporterHBO Max and Discovery+ Are "Not Perfect Right Now," Says Warner Bros. Discovery CFO'Chevalier' Review: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Blossoms in Sumptuous but Shaky Biopic of a Classical...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO