Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 11700 blk of Rocking Horse Rd on Tuesday morning around 6am. According MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos, the fire was located in the basement of a single family home and has been extinguished. Two occupants (one adult male, one adult female) were home at the time of the fire. Both were evaluated by EMS and the adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO