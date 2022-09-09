Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 11700 blk of Rocking Horse Rd on Tuesday morning around 6am. According MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos, the fire was located in the basement of a single family home and has been extinguished. Two occupants (one adult male, one adult female) were home at the time of the fire. Both were evaluated by EMS and the adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been released. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
11-year-old charged with setting "massive" fire at Carroll County Dollar General
An 11-year-old boy is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Carroll County earlier this month.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County ABS’s Oak, Barrel & Vine Coming to Gaithersburg Square
Coming soon signage is up for Oak, Barrel, and Vine at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers.
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Mourn the Loss of Retired K9
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Montgomery County Police K9 unit is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. Retired K9 Harper was a faithful partner to PO3 Chris Jordan. K9 Harper and Chris started their training in the Spring of 2014, becoming both a patrol and narcotics detector team. Throughout their seven years together, Chris and Harper were responsible for several hundred deployments and close to 200 criminal apprehensions.
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
WJLA
1 taken to hospital after shots fired in Alexandria, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One person is injured in a Sunday night shots fired incident in Alexandria, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. Alexandria police officers found one person injured. The injured person was...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Volunteer Fire Department to Hold Open House With Games and Activities
The Germantown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual open house event at the department (20001 Crystal Rock Dr. Germantown, MD 20874) on Saturday, September 17th from 12pm until 3pm. The open house will consist of a big mix of activities, vendors, and things to see. “As a department, we’re just excited to reach back out into the community after three long years! We got a last minute notification that we were allowed to hold this event again and we jumped at the opportunity to hold it. This event has all come together in just under 5 weeks.”
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
40 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 40 year-old man was shot on Friday night in Northwest D.C....
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
WUSA
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
wnav.com
Sewage Spill Closed Solomons Island Road in Annapolis
Officials say water supplies were not affected after a truck spilled watery sewage on Solomon's Island Road in Annapolis early this morning. Cleanup was completed by Noon. Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the spill.
50 Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 50 year-old man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. in...
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
WTOP
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.
A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
