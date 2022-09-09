ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Norfolk teen missing for more than 2 weeks; parents searching for their son

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31etKy_0hox26Vb00

NORFOLK, Va. – The search is on for a missing 15-year-old Norfolk boy. His family says they haven’t seen or heard from him in over two weeks.

His name is DeAndre Rosenthal. He was last seen on August 24 at his home in Norfolk.

His mother, Brandi Brewer, tells News 3 that it appears he left willingly. Norfolk Police say DeAndre is considered to be a runaway.

The family says they are working with Norfolk Police Department detectives.

“He said ‘normally for a runaway, we don’t have parents calling all the time to get updates.’ But he said, ‘you guys are calling to see if there’s any new news, get any updates,” Brewer stated. “I said ‘yes, because our child is missing. We want to find him.’” “It’s not like we’re just going to let him run away, and we’re not going to come looking. That’s not what type of family we are.”

DeAndre's dad lives in Norfolk and his mom lives in Florida. His dad tells News 3 that he and DeAndre's stepmother have been looking daily. The teen's mom said she came up to Norfolk the weekend he went missing and helped hang flyers but had to return home. Meanwhile, she’s been spreading the word on social media – which is how News 3 first heard of the missing teen.

His information is also on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children .

Nancy Strickland works with a grassroots organization called “United We Stand of Hampton Roads.” Strickland said she heard about the missing teen and jumped into action. She helped the family with posting flyers throughout Norfolk.

Brewer said her son does not have a job, a car, money, or a cell phone. She hopes that her son will let them know he’s safe.

“Just let us know you’re okay, and we’ll come get you,” Brewer said. “We can work on whatever the issues are. But we just need you to come home.”

DeAndre's parents said he should have started this week at Maury High School. In fact, Brewer was hoping he’d just show up to school, but she said she contacted the school and they haven’t seen him in classes.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen DeAndre Rosenthal is asked to contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.

Comments / 13

Mom of Rotts
6d ago

I pray you find him soon and work things out I know you are terrified I know I was when my daughter pulled this same thing and she went running to my parents in FL

Reply
5
Blackwulfe342022
7d ago

🙏🏽 pray the family gets their loved one back, but must admit things don't look good. Hopefully things will turn out for the best

Reply
5
you can't handle the truth
7d ago

I hope someone sees him and calls the police to get him home. I know his parents are worried

Reply
10
Related
13News Now

Man shot on E. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering after he was shot near a park in the Ocean View section of Norfolk on Thursday afternoon. Norfolk police said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Ocean View Park around 1:50 p.m. which is the location of Community Beach Park.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police Department#Hampton Roads
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy