Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
Pagani Utopia Debuts With 852 HP And Is Available With 7-Speed Manual
Pagani plans an initial production run of 99 coupes. The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
MotorAuthority
Sleek Pagani Utopia unveiled as Huayra successor with 852-hp twin-turbo V-12
The successor to the Pagani Huayra, codenamed C10, has finally been revealed. it's called the Pagani Utopia, and it aims to live up to that lofty name by emphasizing driving purity. The result of a six-year design process, the Utopia purposely minimizes the spoilers, ducts, and other aerodynamic devices seen...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Mustang Cobra Jet Faces Challenger Hellcat, Older 'Stangs At Drag Strip
We've seen plenty of drag racing videos featuring Ford Mustangs, but it's not often we see a Cobra Jet in action. You won't find a new Mustang Cobra Jet at dealerships, nor will you see one on the road. That is, you won't see one legally, as Ford builds these special Mustangs specifically for drag racing.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
2023 Chrysler 300C Debuts Today: See The Livestream
The Chrysler 300 is on its way to a well-deserved retirement as 2023 is expected to be the fullsize sedan's final year. It's going out with a proverbial bang by featuring a more powerful engine over the standard model’s 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 363 hp (271 kW) and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm). The teaser campaign has strongly suggested the 300C will be coming back as a limited-run special edition.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Tech And Styling Upgrades In Europe
The new Ford Mustang sports car is just around the corner and nearly everyone in the automotive industry is talking about the S650 generation of the pony car. Meanwhile, Ford also quietly introduces a series of upgrades for its all-electric cousin in Europe, where the Mustang Mach-E benefits from richer standard equipment, styling tweaks, and other less significant improvements.
Audi R8 Electric Successor Coming In 2025 On Porsche Platform: Report
Audi sold fewer than 100 R8 E-Tron units, deciding to end production of the €1-million electric supercar after only one year. Needless to say, the Four Rings are hoping the already confirmed all-electric successor to today's naturally aspirated V10 machine will perform better when it arrives in the following years. In a new report, Autocar has it on good authority the EV is currently in development and will be out by the middle of the decade.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Plays Its V12-Powered Song Before Imminent Debut
A fresh teaser for the Ferrari Purosangue provides a chance to hear the much-anticipated performance crossover after years of waiting. The unveiling is on September 13, which is just a few days away as of this story's publication. Along with the engine sound and quick glimpses of the vehicle's design,...
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece
Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
Chevrolet Will Let Corvette Z06 Buyers Build Their Own Engines
Apart from the looks, the main highlight of the new Corvette Z06 lies in what resides behind the seats. Specifically, GM's new 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crankshaft DOHC all-aluminum V8 engine. Buyers of the Chevy Corvette Z06 will have a very personal touch on this part of the sports car, though....
